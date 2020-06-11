Voidtrain: Survival-Spiel mit interdimensionalem Zug angekündigt

Auf Steam lässt sich bereits Näheres über den PC-Titel in Erfahrung bringen, der laut Entwickler Nearga und Publisher HypeTrain Digital im Herbst 2020 erscheinen soll. Bis zu vier Spieler können sich bei dem "endlosen Abenteuer" ergänzen.
"Features
- The Interdimensional Express
Start with a tiny trolley. What comes out of it further depends on you. Build, expand, customize, choose the type of engine between different eras - and play the game your way!
- Discover the void world
Together with your mechanic, learn to survive in a new environment. A unique world with its own rules - where gravity sometimes does not apply. Gather resources, explore the stations and islands scattered along the way, and hunt the creatures that inhabit them.
- Unique adventure
The generation of the environment, events and objects around the player, as well as the choice of the player himself, will make every adventure you have in Voidtrain truly stand out. Each time there's a new path to go on, new lands to discover, and a new train to build!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer