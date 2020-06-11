Project Athia (Arbeitstitel): Exklusives PS5-Action-Adventure von Luminous Productions (Square Enix)

Luminous Productions (Square Enix) hat mit Project Athia (Arbeitstitel) ein exklusives Action-Adventure mit Story-Fokus angekündigt, das exklusiv für PlayStation 5 erscheinen wird."Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists. (...) Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay."Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung