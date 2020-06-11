 

Project Athia (Arbeitstitel): Exklusives PS5-Action-Adventure von Luminous Productions (Square Enix)

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Project Athia (Arbeitstitel)
Entwickler: Luminous Productions
Publisher: Square Enix
Release:
kein Termin
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition [PC] - 37,79 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: Warhammer 2 [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Watch Dogs 2 [PC] - 11,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: Warhammer [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Project Athia: Exklusives PS5-Action-Adventure von Luminous Productions (Square Enix)

Luminous Productions (Square Enix) hat mit Project Athia (Arbeitstitel) ein exklusives Action-Adventure mit Story-Fokus angekündigt, das exklusiv für PlayStation 5 erscheinen wird.

"Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists. (...) Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung

Quelle: Square Enix

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am