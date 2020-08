Hitman 3: Wird keinen Multiplayer bieten; entsprechender Ghost-Modus wird auch aus Teil 2 gestrichen

Sniper Assassin

Dedicated to long-range assignments, Sniper Assassin tasks you with eliminating targets and guards without triggering an alarm, whilst completing challenges to boost your score multiplier. In HITMAN 3, Sniper Assassin can be played in existing maps as a single-player experience only. We are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in HITMAN 2 before the launch of HITMAN 3 and we?ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode?s multiplayer trophies in the coming months.