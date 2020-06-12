Tribes of Midgard: Verteidigung des Wikinger-Dorfs mit bis zu zehn Spielern kommt 2021 für PS5 und PC

"Set in worlds full of dark creatures, hidden gods and abundant materials to be uncovered, you play as a Viking living in a village that houses the Seed of Yggdrasil; the last bastion that protects the Gods from the other Realms. Explore the wilderness to craft new weapons and be prepared to defend the sacred center of your village from the grim shadows from Helheim that prey upon its power. All the while, giants stalk ever closer to the village, seeking to destroy Midgard and fulfill the prophecy of the end of the world.
Features
Up to 10 Player Co-Op
Form a tribe, from 1 to 10 players, and thrive together as long as you can.
Explore Midgard
Discover ancient relics, meet wandering merchants, and face treacherous enemy camps.
Craft Legendary Equipment
Use your gathered materials to forge new equipment and reinforce your village.
Defend Your Home At Night
Work together to stop the legions of Hel from invading your village at nightfall.
Build Anywhere
Build structures to reach cliffs, cross rivers, and create entire base layouts to protect your village.
Fight Together In The Wild
Face a variety of enemies while exploring the world and loot them for rewards.
Stop The Giants To Prevent Ragnarök
Engage menacing Giants and defeat them before they destroy the Seed of Yggdrasil.
COMMUNITY
Tribes of Midgard is still in development. If you wish to support Tribes of Midgard, be sure to join our newsletter for more information and our Discord to give us feedback."