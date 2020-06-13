Gonner2: Nachfolger von GoNNER angekündigt

Produktbeschreibung: "In GONNER2, our altruistic and unexpected hero Ikk is back! And this time Death needs his help. Her lair has been taken over by a mysterious presence and she needs Ikk to take it down. Journey your way through deep dark chaotic places with sparks of unimaginable colour and crazy bosses, all while trying to literally keep your head!! GONNER2 is a procedurally generated platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes - now with more added, colour and chaos!
Experience:
- Intense platformer shooter actionProcedurally generated levels in a strange and surreal world
- Nonlinear level structure
- A bunch of heads, guns and upgrades that you can combine
- Boss fights
- Secrets & mysteries!"
