Morbid: The Seven Acolytes: Blutiges Rollenspiel aus der Vogelperspektive in Arbeit

Da Genrebegriffe mit der Silbe "punk" in Mode sind, macht auch Entwickler Still Running davon Gebrauch und nennt den Schauplatz seines aktuellen Projekts eine "Horrorpunk"-Welt. Morbid: The Seven Acolytes ist laut pcgamer.com ein Horror-Rollenspiel bzw. Action-Adventure aus der Vogelperspektive mit Bloodborne-Stimmung.
Auf dem Trip durch die finstere Welt sammelt man neue Waffen, erlangt Upgrades für Attribute und muss die Zurechnungsfähigkeit des noch namenlosen Charakters auf einem hohen Level halten. Die offene Welt soll sich im Metroid-Stil frei erkunden lassen. Auf Steam ist 2020 als Datum für die PC-Fassung angegeben. Die Umsetzungen für PS4, PS5, Xbox One und Switch sollen ebenfalls noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen.
"You are the last surviving Striver of Dibrom. Your duty, for which you have trained your whole life for, is to defeat the Seven Acolytes, accursed and powerful beings, possessed by malevolent deities called Gahars.
Experience epic bosses and a multitude of bloodthirsty encounters as you build your character.
Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music, are central to the world of Morbid. To overcome these obstacles you must master the combat, as well as improve your character and gear through a wealth of elements such as Quests, Perks, Runes, Upgrades, and Looting.
Explore the diverse fantasy world of Mornia abundant with deep and immersive lore.
The Gahars have bound their twisted minds to the flesh of the Seven Acolytes, for without hosts they cannot survive. You must slay the Acolytes, thus ridding the Gahars of their flesh. Succeed, and you'll free the kingdom from the heavy yoke of their terror. Fail, and the malicious gods rule on, as the Acolytes rise anew, and madness prevails.
Features Overview
-Experience epic, brutal boss encounters and explore a diverse array of environments
-Perk levelling system with multiple ways to build your character
-Deep, immersive lore with NPC's to meet throughout the world
-Over 25 Unique Melee Weapons, such as Swords, Axes, Maces, Spears, Two-Handers, as well several guns ranging from Pistols, Shotguns and Rifles
-Epic fully orchestrated soundtrack comprising of 18 tracks
-Health, Stamina and Sanity management is important as you traverse the world"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,