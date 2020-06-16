Foreclosed: Actionreicher Cyberpunk-Kampf gegen die Bürokratie im Comic-Stil

Die Story bedient sich dem typischen Cyberpunk-Thema: Im Third-Person-Kampf gegen die inhumanen Bürokraten kommen Schusswaffen und allerlei Implantate zum Einsatz. All das wird nahtlos im Stil einer Graphic-Novel inszeniert. Nachdem Protagonist Evan Kapnos seinen Job, seine Implantate und seinen Zugang zur City-Blockchain verloren hat, muss man in seiner Haut aus der Stadt fliehen, bevor seine Identität versteigert wird.
Die "Symbiotic Pistol" lässt sich z.B. mit Explosivmunition oder einem fortgeschrittenen Schalldämpfer modifizieren. Das Oberstübchen wird mit Hirn-Implantaten oder Telekinese aufgemotzt. Währenddessen lernt der Körper Fähigkeiten wie das Schleudern großer Gegenstände - oder von Widersachern in die Luft. Feindliche Hirne sind zudem anfällig für Hacking-Attacken.
"Firmware Upgrades
Discover and unlock new abilities with an RPG-like skill system. Upgrading your weapon's potential with futuristic customisations, enhance your brain implant abilities with almost super-human abilities!
Features Overview
- Slick Cyberpunk Action – Foreclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay.
- Hi-tech Combat - Modify your Symbiotic Pistol with an assortment of customisations including “Machine-Gun” mode and explosive rounds.
- Firmware Upgrades - Discover and unlock brain implant abilities with an RPG-like skill system
- Interactive Comic Book - Everything from gameplay to cinematics are experienced within the stylistic framework of a graphic novel to make you truly feel like a comic book hero.
- Original Story - Follow the story of Evan Kapnos, his identity recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, brain implants and access to the city Blockchain. He must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off…
Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Enthuellungs-Trailer