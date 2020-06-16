Lonn: Cyberpunk-Action-Adventure mit Schwert und Pistole erscheint 2020 für VR-Headets am PC

Das Action-Adventure soll laut Uploadvr.com noch in diesem Jahr Im Jahr für diverse VR-Headsets am PC erscheinen. Im Jahr 2068 übernimmt man die Kontrolle über LONN, einen "S-Rank Bounty Hunter", der gegen ein finsteres Unternehmen in den Kampf zieht. Diese Firma will das Bewusstsein von Menschen in Cyborgs und andere Menschen einpflanzen, um ihre eigene Welt zu kreieren. Laut offizieller Website legen die Entwickler Wert auf eine fortschrittliche KI sowie physikbasierte Tricks. Zudem soll dem Spieler im Kampf viel Entscheidungsfreiheit überlassen werden.
"Work with Luna through a story driven single player campaign. Explore, fight and solve puzzles in a physics based world. Overcome your conflict and fight back!
Features:
- Full Body Presence – Experience our gameplay, world and story as Lonn using a physics based IK system. You inhabit Lonn gaining his physical abilities. Grab, Push, Pull, Climb, Jump, and fight.
- Physics Based World – The world is designed around physics interactions. Use objects realistically, pick up, throw, push and pull. Use the physical world interactions for combat, puzzles and exploration.
- Story Based Experience – Immersive yourself in a story based VR experience. Follow Lonn’s journey as he uses his skill with a blade and experience as a bounty hunter to help Luna and stop the Wux-N corporation.
- Immersive Game Environment – Experience a detailed world with atmospheric effects, detailed lighting, reflections and many locations to visit."