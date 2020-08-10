In Death: Unchained: Soll das schönste Spiel für Oculus Quest werden; entspannter Übungs-Modus geplant

"Wir arbeiten weiter an der Qualiltät, unser Ziel ist es, die definitive visuelle Erfahrung auf der Quest zu werden, etwas Wunderschönes und Spaßiges, das jeder besitzen muss, um zu zeigen, wie die Hardware an ihre Grenzen getrieben wird."
Wie das im Detail bewerkstelligt werden soll, wird noch nicht verraten. Konkreter wird man beim geplanten, entspannten Übungsplatz, auf dem auch Einsteiger ohne Zeitdruck ins eigentlich knifflige Spiel einsteigen könnten. Dieser kostenlose Spielmodus soll "bald" nachgereicht werden (inklusive Bestenlisten) und findet in allen drei Welten des Spiels statt. Des Weiteren wurden einige Änderungen von Update 1.0.9 erläutert, welches am Freitag vorgenommen wurde.
"Even the most casual players will be able to enjoy the super fun shooting mechanics within the beautiful setting of all three worlds, in a laid-back atmosphere (personally I’d like my family to be able to have fun in the game as well). But when played seriously, our more competitive and hardcore players will be able to push the limits of this mode, and shooting in VR overall, using their skills to reach mind-blowing scores. We will be working on this mode with the community, initially with an inner circle of top players, contest winners and friends of the game.
Ialso wanted to announce Update 1.0.9, going live on Friday, Aug 7th 2020, which includes a number of things everyone’s been asking for:
- The game now comes with three independent profiles so the game can be shared between multiple people on the same headset (community suggestion)
- Portal to Paradise Lost and a new achievement to unlock starting from this world (community)
- Legends of In Death contest winners CatchSleepyHands, ArcaneParadigm, 3R3Z4 and the remaining top 10 (congratulations!) were immortalized in the game’s Sanctuary
- Hall of Fame was added to the in-game menu to commemorate the top 100 players of the contest as a surprise
- Updated game balance in The Abyss (community)
- Improved the quiver usability (community)
- More sound fixes, additions and updates (community)
- Tweak checkpoints synchronization (community)
- Fixed the totem spawner abuse (community)
- Exploding head achievement now counts correctly (community)
- Ton of other smaller and bigger fixes, plenty of them with help from and reported by our amazing community!"
