In Death: Unchained: Quest-2-Update verbessert heute Grafik und Performance

Schon in der aktuellen Form von In Death - Unchained ist es auf der Oculus Quest 2 deutlich angenehmer für die Augen, weit entfernte Türme und Gegner auszumachen. Entwickler Superbright verpasst der Mobil-Version seiner Rogue-like-Action mit Pfeil und Bogen heute zusätzlich ein Update für Facebooks neues Headset. Darin enthalten sind u.a. Verbesserungen bei Performance und Grafik, darunter der volumetrische Nebel und eine neue Texturfilterung:The game now loads and displays the whole world at once so the players can see far into the distance, enjoy heavenly vistas and get a better sense of direction in the game.Built from the ground up to deliver the heavenly look of In Death: Unchained, the update brings a new volumetric, multi-layered custom fog that spans the whole world.The game's world includes additional floating islands that help fill out the world outside of the play areasCombining the game's optimizations and Quest 2's power, the update turns off fixed foveated rendering and the output is super crisp on Quest 2.The game adds a subtle cloud shadow effect to the whole level, adding to the heavenly look.The snow shader on the boulders that support the buildings has been updated.Texture LOD's/mipmaps are tuned for more quality on Quest 2, combined with the FFOV OFF increasing the overall quality to make the game look sharper.The game feels smoother, especially in big fights, thanks to the increased CPU power and game optimizations."Mitte November soll zudem ein kostenloser DLC-Inhalt für Quest 1 und 2 folgen.