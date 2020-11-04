 

In Death: Unchained: Quest-2-Update verbessert heute Grafik und Performance

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
In Death: Unchained
Entwickler:
Publisher: Superbright
Release:
23.07.2020
23.07.2020

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Beholder [PC] - 1,40
  • Gloomhaven [PC] - 17,49
  • Epic Car Factory [PC] - 3,33
  • Elven Legacy Collection [PC] - 0,80
  • Leisure Suit Larry 7 - Love for Sail [PC] - 2,70

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

In Death - Unchained: Quest-2-Update verbessert heute Grafik und Performance

In Death: Unchained (Arcade-Action) von Superbright
In Death: Unchained (Arcade-Action) von Superbright - Bildquelle: Superbright
Schon in der aktuellen Form von In Death - Unchained ist es auf der Oculus Quest 2 deutlich angenehmer für die Augen, weit entfernte Türme und Gegner auszumachen. Entwickler Superbright verpasst der Mobil-Version seiner Rogue-like-Action mit Pfeil und Bogen heute zusätzlich ein Update für Facebooks neues Headset. Darin enthalten sind u.a. Verbesserungen bei Performance und Grafik, darunter der volumetrische Nebel und eine neue Texturfilterung:

"Improvements players can expect from the Quest 2 update:

· Whole world at once, with improvements in performance and quality
The game now loads and displays the whole world at once so the players can see far into the distance, enjoy heavenly vistas and get a better sense of direction in the game.

· New atmospheric fog
Built from the ground up to deliver the heavenly look of In Death: Unchained, the update brings a new volumetric, multi-layered custom fog that spans the whole world.

· Additional level pieces
The game’s world includes additional floating islands that help fill out the world outside of the play areas

· Sharper visuals (Fixed Foveated Rendering is turned OFF on Quest 2)
Combining the game’s optimizations and Quest 2’s power, the update turns off fixed foveated rendering and the output is super crisp on Quest 2.

· New cloud shadows
The game adds a subtle cloud shadow effect to the whole level, adding to the heavenly look.

· Updated snow shader
The snow shader on the boulders that support the buildings has been updated.

· Updated texture filtering
Texture LOD’s/mipmaps are tuned for more quality on Quest 2, combined with the FFOV OFF increasing the overall quality to make the game look sharper.

· Overall comfort
The game feels smoother, especially in big fights, thanks to the increased CPU power and game optimizations."

Mitte November soll zudem ein kostenloser DLC-Inhalt für Quest 1 und 2 folgen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
Anzeige: Xbox Series X|S: Jetzt Spiele und Hardware bei Amazon vorbestellen ● Jetzt PlayStation-5-Spiele bei Amazon vorbestellen, z.B. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales für 58,19 ● Videogame-Deals bei Amazon: Top-Titel bis zu 40% reduziert

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am