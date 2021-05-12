Battlefield (Arbeitstitel): Enthüllung am 9. Juni, Versionen für PS4 & Xbox One und große Live-Service-Pläne

Electronic Arts hat mittlerweile kurz und bündig auf Twitter verkündet, dass das kommende Spiel der Battlefield-Reihe am Mittwoch, 9. Juni enthüllt wird, und zwar um 16 Uhr unserer mitteleuropäischen Sommerzeit.
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 12. Mai 2021, 13:41 Uhr:
Das nächste Battlefield (Arbeitstitel) wird zwischen Oktober und Dezember 2021 erscheinen, dies hat Andrew Wilson (EA CEO) bei der Präsentation der Geschäftsergebnisse erneut bestätigt. Der Shooter wird für PC, die aktuellen bzw. neuen Konsolen und die vergangene Konsolen-Generation veröffentlicht. Während Oskar Gabrielson (General Manager DICE) im April 2021 nur von der "Power von Next-Gen-Konsolen und PCs" sprach, wird das Spiel also auch für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen - ggf. in abgespeckter oder reduzierter Form, aber das muss sich noch zeigen.
Dennoch wurde Battlefield von Andrew Wilson bei der Investorenkonferenz als ein "echtes Next-Generation-Spiel" bezeichnet, bevor die Marketing-Schlagworte "episches Ausmaß", "Spiel-verändernde Zerstörung", "vielfältige Kriegsführung" und "typische Battlefield-Momente" fielen. Es soll jedenfalls im Juni 2021 enthüllt werden.
Außerdem hat Electronic Arts große Pläne für Live-Inhalte (Mikrotransaktionen, Season Pässe, regelmäßige Zusatzinhalte etc.) nach dem Battlefield-Verkaufsstart - sehr wahrscheinlich nach dem Vorbild von Call of Duty: Warzone. Andrew Wilson: "Ich würde abschließend sagen, dass wir wirklich begeistert von Battlefield sind - alles, was ich bisher von dem Spiel gesehen habe, ist spektakulär. Und ich denke, es wird ein erstaunlicher Relaunch dieser Franchise in diesem Jahr und der wird uns zu einem unglaublichen Live-Service in der Zukunft führen."
Dennoch bekräftigte Wilson im Zuge der Investorenkonferenz noch einmal die Wichtigkeit von PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X (Quelle):
"So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current gen and next-gen as well as sports titles. The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of game play, what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game. And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction of those only in Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles. (...) We're really excited about that what that means for our products. If you go back to the history of our industry, every time we were able to deliver high fidelity, more meaningfully immersive products as a result of increased processing powered platform transitions, we’ve been able to grow the market dramatically. And sports and games like Battlefield have been leaders on that every platform generation shift. And we’re excited by the fact our entire EA Sports portfolio and Battlefield will be developed specifically around features for next-gen players."
"Nothing to announce right now around the annualization of the #Battlefield franchise" or to the modes to be included in Battlefield 2021, says EA CEO Andrew Wilson.
"We're really excited about Battlefield... it's going to lead up to an incredible live service for the future" pic.twitter.com/wgsFyrBBMX
