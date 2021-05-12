 

Battlefield (Arbeitstitel): Enthüllung am 9. Juni, Versionen für PS4 & Xbox One und große Live-Service-Pläne

Battlefield (Arbeitstitel) - Enthüllung am 9. Juni, Versionen für PS4 & Xbox One und große Live-Service-Pläne

Battlefield (Arbeitstitel) (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
Battlefield (Arbeitstitel) (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Promo-Material für Battlefield 4
Aktualisierung vom 2. Juni 2021, 12:12 Uhr:

Electronic Arts hat mittlerweile kurz und bündig auf Twitter verkündet, dass das kommende Spiel der Battlefield-Reihe am Mittwoch, 9. Juni enthüllt wird, und zwar um 16 Uhr unserer mitteleuropäischen Sommerzeit.



Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 12. Mai 2021, 13:41 Uhr:

Das nächste Battlefield (Arbeitstitel) wird zwischen Oktober und Dezember 2021 erscheinen, dies hat Andrew Wilson (EA CEO) bei der Präsentation der Geschäftsergebnisse erneut bestätigt. Der Shooter wird für PC, die aktuellen bzw. neuen Konsolen und die vergangene Konsolen-Generation veröffentlicht. Während Oskar Gabrielson (General Manager DICE) im April 2021 nur von der "Power von Next-Gen-Konsolen und PCs" sprach, wird das Spiel also auch für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen - ggf. in abgespeckter oder reduzierter Form, aber das muss sich noch zeigen.

Dennoch wurde Battlefield von Andrew Wilson bei der Investorenkonferenz als ein "echtes Next-Generation-Spiel" bezeichnet, bevor die Marketing-Schlagworte "episches Ausmaß", "Spiel-verändernde Zerstörung", "vielfältige Kriegsführung" und "typische Battlefield-Momente" fielen. Es soll jedenfalls im Juni 2021 enthüllt werden.

Außerdem hat Electronic Arts große Pläne für Live-Inhalte (Mikrotransaktionen, Season Pässe, regelmäßige Zusatzinhalte etc.) nach dem Battlefield-Verkaufsstart - sehr wahrscheinlich nach dem Vorbild von Call of Duty: Warzone. Andrew Wilson: "Ich würde abschließend sagen, dass wir wirklich begeistert von Battlefield sind - alles, was ich bisher von dem Spiel gesehen habe, ist spektakulär. Und ich denke, es wird ein erstaunlicher Relaunch dieser Franchise in diesem Jahr und der wird uns zu einem unglaublichen Live-Service in der Zukunft führen."

Dennoch bekräftigte Wilson im Zuge der Investorenkonferenz noch einmal die Wichtigkeit von PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X (Quelle):

"So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current gen and next-gen as well as sports titles. The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of game play, what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game. And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of plays that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction of those only in Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises, because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles. (...) We're really excited about that what that means for our products. If you go back to the history of our industry, every time we were able to deliver high fidelity, more meaningfully immersive products as a result of increased processing powered platform transitions, we’ve been able to grow the market dramatically. And sports and games like Battlefield have been leaders on that every platform generation shift. And we’re excited by the fact our entire EA Sports portfolio and Battlefield will be developed specifically around features for next-gen players."

Quelle: EA, wccftech, Westie
Kommentare

Klusi schrieb am
Enthüllung der Enthüllung? WOAH!
Dantohr schrieb am
Ich sehe das leider eher so das online nichts los sein wird.
Über crossplay wurde kein Wort verloren, somit ist jeder auf seinem System unterwegs. Was heißt series x/s spieler und ps5 Spieler werden leere Server vorfinden da ja wiederum die Konsole Mangelware ist und auch nicht jeder Besitzer hat Bock auf bf.
Ich mache es nur von crossplay abhängig.
Zocke aktuell mal wieder bisschen mw und da habe ich zumindest immer super gefüllte Runden (nicht den warzone Modus)
Flux Capacitor schrieb am
GamePrince hat geschrieben: ?12.05.2021 14:56
4P|BOT2 hat geschrieben: ?12.05.2021 13:41.... Außerdem hat Electronic Arts große Pläne für Live-Inhalte (Mikrotransaktionen, Season Pässe, regelmäßige Zusatzinhalte etc.) .....
Alleine wenn ich das lese wird mir schlecht. :?
Ich kann die Abneigung verstehen, liest sich auch sehr provokativ (Oder wurde so geschrieben), gerade wenn es um EA geht. Aber ganz ehrlich, so lange keine Pay to Win MTA drin sind, sscheiss drauf! Ich hoffe einfach dass sie das Waffensystem mit den Upgrade weg lassen, das war grosser MIst! Wenn ich mir aber für 5 Euro einen Hut mit Regenbogen Farben kaufen kann, why not, wenn die Leute so dumm sind sich dies zu kaufen (Ok, für einen Arnold Schwarzenegger Phantom Kommando Skin würde ich auch 5 Euro ausgeben :mrgreen: ).
Und wegen Updates und Zusatzinhalten. So lange EA nicht den Eindruck hinterlässt, dass man mit der Basis Version nur ein halbes Spiel hat, ist mir das auch egal. Wenn es dann komplette DLCs mit mehreren Maps gibt die gut sind, kaufe ich die auch gerne, so lange im Grundspiel bereits genügend Maps sind.
Also wenn es EA nicht vergeigt und man ein echt gutes BF bringt (Um die Optik mache ich mir keine Sorgen) wo man die Stärken von BFV reinpackt (Und ja, BFV war nicht so schlecht) sowie die alten Stärken aus BF1942 oder BF2 mitnimmt, ja, dann wird das ein Kracher und darf mich auch gerne noch etwas aussaugen wenn ich dadurch länger Spass an dem Spiel habe.
Wenn ich mir aber verarscht vorkomme und nur die Superduperdeluxe Version für 100 Euro das ganze Erlebnis zum Start liefert, dann warte ich da ganz klassisch auf einen SALE.
Und ja, WEG MIT DER SOLO KAMPAGNE, FOKUS AUF DASS WAS BF AUSMACHT! Für alles andere gibt es CoD. :twisted: :lol:
pokusa schrieb am
Ich bin auch skeptisch. Battlefield 5 hat mir persönlich zwar Spaß gemacht, aber es lässt sich nicht wegdiskutieren, dass das Spielerlebnis sehr unrund ist / war und der Umfang zu Release einer Frechheit glich. All die Sachen, die über die Monate hinzugefügt wurden, hätten von Anfang an drin sein müssen. Live-Service bedeutet leider immer, dass Content bei der Veröffentlichung Mangelware ist und vermutlich gestrichene Inhalte "kostenlos" nachgereicht werden, um Vorzugaukeln, dass mit Hochdruck für die Community weitergearbeitet wird.
Zudem kann ich nicht oft genug betonen, wie viele Cheater bei BF5 anzutreffen waren. Das hat das Erlebnis noch einmal bedeutend geschmälert.
Der sechste Teil muss da schon mehrere Schippen drauflegen. So solide Battlefield 5 irgendwo und irgendwie auch war: Den alten Teilen kann es nicht mal ansatzweise das Wasser reichen.
Satus schrieb am
Riesen Überraschung ??
