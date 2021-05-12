Battlefield (Arbeitstitel): Enthüllung am 9. Juni, Versionen für PS4 & Xbox One und große Live-Service-Pläne

GamePrince hat geschrieben: ? 12.05.2021 14:56 4P|BOT2 hat geschrieben: ? 12.05.2021 13:41 .... Außerdem hat Electronic Arts große Pläne für Live-Inhalte (Mikrotransaktionen, Season Pässe, regelmäßige Zusatzinhalte etc.) ..... .... Außerdem hat Electronic Arts große Pläne für Live-Inhalte (Mikrotransaktionen, Season Pässe, regelmäßige Zusatzinhalte etc.) ..... Alleine wenn ich das lese wird mir schlecht. Alleine wenn ich das lese wird mir schlecht.

Ich kann die Abneigung verstehen, liest sich auch sehr provokativ (Oder wurde so geschrieben), gerade wenn es um EA geht. Aber ganz ehrlich, so lange keine Pay to Win MTA drin sind, sscheiss drauf! Ich hoffe einfach dass sie das Waffensystem mit den Upgrade weg lassen, das war grosser MIst! Wenn ich mir aber für 5 Euro einen Hut mit Regenbogen Farben kaufen kann, why not, wenn die Leute so dumm sind sich dies zu kaufen (Ok, für einen Arnold Schwarzenegger Phantom Kommando Skin würde ich auch 5 Euro ausgeben).Und wegen Updates und Zusatzinhalten. So lange EA nicht den Eindruck hinterlässt, dass man mit der Basis Version nur ein halbes Spiel hat, ist mir das auch egal. Wenn es dann komplette DLCs mit mehreren Maps gibt die gut sind, kaufe ich die auch gerne, so lange im Grundspiel bereits genügend Maps sind.Also wenn es EA nicht vergeigt und man ein echt gutes BF bringt (Um die Optik mache ich mir keine Sorgen) wo man die Stärken von BFV reinpackt (Und ja, BFV war nicht so schlecht) sowie die alten Stärken aus BF1942 oder BF2 mitnimmt, ja, dann wird das ein Kracher und darf mich auch gerne noch etwas aussaugen wenn ich dadurch länger Spass an dem Spiel habe.Wenn ich mir aber verarscht vorkomme und nur die Superduperdeluxe Version für 100 Euro das ganze Erlebnis zum Start liefert, dann warte ich da ganz klassisch auf einen SALE.Und ja, WEG MIT DER SOLO KAMPAGNE, FOKUS AUF DASS WAS BF AUSMACHT! Für alles andere gibt es CoD.