Source of Madness: Action-Roguelike mit prozedural generierten Monstern im Early Access

Source of Madness
von Carry Castle und Thunderful Publishing startet heute auf PC (Steam
; Preis: 16,99 Euro) in den Early Access. Das Spiel ist ein 2D-Action-Plattformer mit Roguelite-Elementen und setzt auf prozedural generierte Monster, die ein neuronales Netzwerk (Maschinelles Lernen) erstellt hat - und deswegen sollen die Gegner mindestens so einzigartig wie bizarr aussehen. Auch die Spielwelt soll immer wieder neu generiert werden. Die Hauptfigur kann wiederum Nahkampfmagie einsetzen, Beute sammeln und sich via Fertigkeitsbaum (Fähigkeiten, Klassen und Zaubersprüche) verbessern. Die Early-Access-Phase soll ca. sechs Monate oder länger dauern - je nach Feedback der Spieler.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early access out now
"There are plenty of roguelites that alter their level design every time you play, but Source of Madness takes things one step further by altering the monsters you encounter", sagt Per Fornander, Co-Founder bei Carry Castle. "These twisted monstrosities are created by an AI, ensuring that even we are finding new abominations to face off against. The billions of possible monstrous forms feels cosmically overwhelming, which fits the tone of Source of Madness’ Lovecraftian horror."
Screenshot - Source of Madness (PC)
Screenshot - Source of Madness (PC)
Screenshot - Source of Madness (PC)
Screenshot - Source of Madness (PC)
Screenshot - Source of Madness (PC)