 

Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean: Virtueller Schiffsrundgang auf dem Schwesterschiff der Titanic

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean
Release:
19.06.2020
19.06.2020
19.06.2020
19.06.2020
19.06.2020
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • TimeLock VR [PC] - 0,45 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [PC] - 33,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition [PC] - 21,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition [PC] - 16,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition [PC] - 21,00 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean - Virtueller Schiffsrundgang auf dem Schwesterschiff der Titanic

Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (Adventure) von Vintage Digital Revival
Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (Adventure) von Vintage Digital Revival - Bildquelle: Vintage Digital Revival
Mit Titanic: Honor and Glory hatten Vintage Digital Revival und Four Funnels Entertainment bereits an Bord der RMS Titanic geladen. Mit Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean kann seit dem 19. Juni 2020 nun auch das Schwesterschiff HMHS Britannic auf PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und Valve Index erkundet werden. Das virtuelle Ticket via Steam kostet 12,49 Euro.

Die Macher beschreiben ihr Werk als museumsähnliche Erfahrung, während der man das im 1. Weltkrieg in der Ägäis gesunkene Lazarettschiff der britischen Marine frei erkunden kann, um mehr über ihre Geschichte, Architektur und Einsätze zu erfahren. Den bisherigen Besucher scheint's zu gefallen, denn die Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind bislang "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 86 Prozent von 233 Reviews positiv).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)

Bild

Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)


Quelle: Vintage Digital Revival / Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am