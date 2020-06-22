Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean: Virtueller Schiffsrundgang auf dem Schwesterschiff der Titanic

Mit Titanic: Honor and Glory
hatten Vintage Digital Revival und Four Funnels Entertainment bereits an Bord der RMS Titanic geladen. Mit Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean
kann seit dem 19. Juni 2020 nun auch das Schwesterschiff HMHS Britannic auf PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und Valve Index erkundet werden. Das virtuelle Ticket via Steam
kostet 12,49 Euro.
Die Macher beschreiben ihr Werk als museumsähnliche Erfahrung, während der man das im 1. Weltkrieg in der Ägäis gesunkene Lazarettschiff der britischen Marine frei erkunden kann, um mehr über ihre Geschichte, Architektur und Einsätze zu erfahren. Den bisherigen Besucher scheint's zu gefallen, denn die Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind bislang "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 86 Prozent von 233 Reviews positiv).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Britannic: Patroness of the Mediterranean (HTCVive)
