 

Ys 9: Monstrum Nox: Für PC, PlayStation 4 und Switch angekündigt

Ys 9: Monstrum Nox
Entwickler: Nihon Falcom, Engine Software BV, PH3 GmbH
Publisher: NIS America, Inc.
Release:
2021
2021
2021
Ys 9: Monstrum Nox für PC, PlayStation 4 und Switch angekündigt

Bei der New Game+ Expo ist Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (Ys IX: Monstrum Nox) für PC via GOG.com und Steam, PlayStation 4 und Switch angekündigt worden. Das Rollenspiel japanischer Bauart soll laut Publisher NIS America aber erst auf der Sony-Konsole erscheinen – in japanischer und englischer Sprache (Text und Sprachausgabe). Französische Texte sind ebenso geplant.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer


"Renowned adventurer Adol 'the Red' Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

  • Feared Protectors - Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.
  • The World Within the Walls - Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.
  • Strength of the Night - Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight."

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)

Screenshot - Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PC)


Quelle: NIS America

Hoffentlich hat die PC-Version nicht die gleichen Startprobleme wie Ys 8. Und nun fehlt nur noch ein Remake vom 5ten Teil.
