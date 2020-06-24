 

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne: Taktisches Anime-Abenteuer im Anmarsch

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne
Entwickler: Chime Corporation
Publisher: Spike Chunsoft
Release:
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne - Taktisches Anime-Abenteuer im Anmarsch

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (Adventure) von Spike Chunsoft
Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (Adventure) von Spike Chunsoft - Bildquelle: Spike Chunsoft
Spike Chunsoft und Chime Corporation haben im Rahmen der New Game Plus Expo das taktische Adventure Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne vorgestellt, das im Winter 2020 für PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam) erscheinen soll. Auf PS4 und Switch wird die Anime-Adaption auch als physische Standard Edition und Collector's Edition erhältlich sein:

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PS4)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PS4)

Im Spiel (zur offiziellen Website) entbrennt ein Streit um die Thronfolge in Lugunica, wo plötzlich mehr Kandidaten als prophezeit zur neuen Königin gekrönt werden wollen, was ein Netz aus Verschwörungen, Verrat und Mord heraufbeschwört. Für Story und Charakterdesign zeichnen Serienautor Tappei Nagatsuki und -designer Shinichirou Otsuka verantwortlich.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)

Screenshot - Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC)


Quelle: Spike Chunsoft

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Na, das ist mal ein ausgewachsener Spieletitel.
schrieb am