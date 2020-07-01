 

Anima: Song from the Abyss: Action-Rollenspiel zur Tabletop-Vorlage angekündigt

Anima: Song from the Abyss
Nachrichten

Anima: Song from the Abyss - Action-Rollenspiel zur Tabletop-Vorlage angekündigt

Anima: Song from the Abyss (Rollenspiel) von
Das spanische Entwicklerteam Anima Project hat das Action-Rollenspiel Anima: Song from the Abyss für PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X und Nintendo Switch angekündigt. Es basiert wie auch schon Anima: Gate of Memories und Anima: Gate of Memories - The Nameless Chronicles auf der Tabletop-Saga Anima: Beyond Fantasy (Wikipedia).

Im Spiel schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Ordensritters, der die Fracht eines Luftschiffs beschützen soll. Doch als der Zeppelin abstürzt, stellt sich die Ladung als legendäre Hexe heraus, die zusammen mit dem Ritter herausfinden will, warum sie eingesperrt und ihr Volk vernichtet wurde. Als Spieler kann man immer weider zwischen Ritter und Hexe als aktive Spielfigur wechseln.

Die Macher versprechen eine packende Story, interessante Charaktere, eine offene Spielwelt, ein intuitives tiefgreifendes Echtzeit-Kampfsystem sowie mehrere mögliche Spielenden. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)

Screenshot - Anima: Song from the Abyss (PC)


Quelle: Anima Project

