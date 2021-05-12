Ubisoft: Wird in Zukunft auf Vollpreis-Spiele und auf Free-to-play-Titel setzen

Auf diesen Bericht meldete sich Sean Lama (Strategic Planning & Analysis bei Ubisoft) zu Wort und stellte klar, dass sie sich zwar stärker in den Free-to-play-Bereich begeben werden, aber das würde nicht bedeuten, dass sie weniger Premium-Spiele (also klassische Vollversionen) veröffentlichen werden. Er meinte, dass sie eine größere Mischung bei ihren Inhalten wollen - und sowohl auf Premium- und Free-to-play-Spiele setzen werden. Eine gute Mischung sei wichtig und das hätte vor allem die Weiterentwicklung von Call of Duty mit Warzone gezeigt.
Sean Lama zitiert die Free-to-play-Passage aus der Investorenkonferenz so: "Dies ist eine rein finanzielle Kommunikationsmaßnahme und ändert nichts an der Tatsache, dass wir weiterhin eine hohe Kadenz bei der Bereitstellung von Inhalten erwarten, einschließlich starker Premium- und Free-to-play-Neuerscheinungen.
Hi. Regarding the Ubisoft comment, it's in reference to F2P becoming a larger share of the revenue pie, not an indication that there will be less traditional paid games like AC. The content mix is expanding, not changing. A good comp is the evolution of CoD since Warzone.
— Shonboppin (@shonboppin) May 11, 2021
RE: F2P from the call:
“This is purely a financial communication evolution and doesn’t change the fact that we continue to expect a high cadence of content delivery including powerful premium and F2P new releases.”
— Shonboppin (@shonboppin) May 11, 2021
It's worth noting that the proper interpretation of this is not that Ubisoft will deliver less AAA premium games, but that its other non AAA premium content, such as F2P or even Just Dance, will become more important to the business.
It's not about less, it's about more. https://t.co/ssUFsr2jLJ
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 11, 2021