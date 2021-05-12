 

Ubisoft: Wird in Zukunft auf Vollpreis-Spiele und auf Free-to-play-Titel setzen

Ubisoft wird in Zukunft auf Vollpreis-Spiele und auf Free-to-play-Titel setzen

Bei der gestrigen Investorenkonferenz von Ubisoft ist ein Kommentar zur zukünftigen Unternehmensausrichtung wohl mißverstanden worden und dieses Mißverständnis verbreitete sich dann (wie gewohnt schnell) im Internet - auch dank Geoff Keighley. Stein des Anstoßes war ein Bericht u.a. bei VGC, in dem behauptet wurde, dass Ubisoft nicht mehr drei oder vier Großproduktionen als Vollpreis-Spiele (AAA-Titel) pro Geschäftsjahr veröffentlichen möchte, wie es bisher die strategische Ausrichtung war, sondern stattdessen stärker Free-to-play-Modelle genutzt werden sollten.

Auf diesen Bericht meldete sich Sean Lama (Strategic Planning & Analysis bei Ubisoft) zu Wort und stellte klar, dass sie sich zwar stärker in den Free-to-play-Bereich begeben werden, aber das würde nicht bedeuten, dass sie weniger Premium-Spiele (also klassische Vollversionen) veröffentlichen werden. Er meinte, dass sie eine größere Mischung bei ihren Inhalten wollen - und sowohl auf Premium- und Free-to-play-Spiele setzen werden. Eine gute Mischung sei wichtig und das hätte vor allem die Weiterentwicklung von Call of Duty mit Warzone gezeigt.

Sean Lama zitiert die Free-to-play-Passage aus der Investorenkonferenz so: "Dies ist eine rein finanzielle Kommunikationsmaßnahme und ändert nichts an der Tatsache, dass wir weiterhin eine hohe Kadenz bei der Bereitstellung von Inhalten erwarten, einschließlich starker Premium- und Free-to-play-Neuerscheinungen.


