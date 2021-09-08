Ubisoft: Igor Manceau zum neuen Chief Creative Officer ernannt

Ubisoft hat Igor Manceau zum neuen Chief Creative Officer (CCO) ernannt. Er wird in seiner neuen Rolle direkt an CEO Yves Guillemot berichten. Seine zentrale Verantwortung wird darin bestehen, die kreative Vision des gesamten Unternehmens zu definieren und zu fördern, um dem eigenen Anspruch gerecht zu werden, "zugängliche, unwiderstehliche und bereichernde" Spiele für alle Spieler zu erschaffen.Manceau startete seine Karriere bei Ubisoft 1998 als Teil des Business Marketing Teams. 2003 wurde er Director of Marketing im Studio in Montreal, wo er in die Vermarktung von Ubisofts größten Marken involviert war, darunter Far Cry, Rainbow Six und Splinter Cell. 2006 leitete er ein Team, das sich mit der Konzeption von Casual Games befasste und stand Entwicklern als kreativer Berater zur Seite, darunter den Teams von Assassin's Creed. 2014 übernahm Manceau außerdem die kreative Leitung des Sportspiels Steep und arbeitet seit 2017 als Creative Director an Riders Republic.Yves Guillemot, CEO von Ubisoft:"Igor is one of the most experienced, innovative, and well-respected creative directors at Ubisoft and in the video game industry at large. He has a deep understanding of players’ motivations, a strong intuition for reaching new markets and an exemplary leadership style. I’m confident Igor will partner closely with our deep pool of talented creative directors and editorial leads to align and motivate our teams around a shared vision that strengthens and expands the breadth of Ubisoft’sportfolio of games, helping us to delight current players and appeal to new ones."