Battle Brothers: Blazing Deserts: Wüsten-DLC erscheint im August

Spieler können im Rahmen der Erweiterung unabhängige Stadtstaaten besuchen, in der Arena kämpfen, sich Wüstenbanden entgegenstellen sowie "südliche Biester" bekämpfen. Neue Ausrüstung orientiert sich an arabischen und persischen Kulturen des Mittelalters. Auch Alchemie-Fallen oder primitive Feuerwaffen sind enthalten. Während religiöse Unruhen die Welt in eine neue "Late-Game-Krise" zu stürzen drohen, muss der Spieler sich seinen Weg durchs Chaos bahnen:
"But the new content of Blazing Deserts does not limit to the south, as new features such as the new environments for fights will also be found in the north (see screenshot below). If you want to learn more about the DLC, you can check the dev diaries discussing its new content on the Steam page of the game.
KEY FEATURES
-
Visit new lands to the south with independent city-states that have their own lore, equipment and services, as well as entirely new character backgrounds to recruit
-
Hire a retinue of non-combat followers to customize your campaign experience to fit your playstyle
-
Fight in the arena in front of cheering spectators to earn coin, experience and unique rewards as an alternative to mercenary work
-
Survive a new late-game crisis that tests the mettle of your company in the fires of religious turmoil
- Face entirely new opponents of city-state soldiers and desert raiders, complete with their own gear and unique mechanics. Hunt down and get hunted by desert beasts
-
New Origins: play using one of three new southern-themed origins, each with special rules that shape your campaign into a different experience from beginning to end
-
Dress in style with a collection of new banners, shields, helmets and armors inspired by Arabic and Persian culture. Use new weapons, alchemical contraptions and primitive firearms
-
Visit a new legendary location and fight a new boss in a quest that leads to a legendary reward
-
Fight in new location environments amidst southern ruins and nomad tents on the tactical combat map, in addition to graveyards and encampments by brigands, orcs and goblins that come with a free update to the base game.
-
Earn your stay in the south by taking on new contracts and events. Immerse yourself in leading a mercenary company with even more illustrated events.
-
Several new music tracks set the mood on your adventures.
-
Challenge yourself with new achievements"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Switch-Trailer