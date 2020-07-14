 

Outcasters: Multiplayer-Arenaspiel von Splash Damage für Stadia

Outcasters
Entwickler:
Publisher: Splash Damage und Google
Release:
Q4 2020
Outcasters: Multiplayer-Arenaspiel von Splash Damage für Stadia

Outcasters (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Splash Damage und Google
Outcasters (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Splash Damage und Google - Bildquelle: Splash Damage und Google
Splash Damage (Dirty Bomb, Gears Tactics) hat Outcasters angekündigt - einen Stadia-Exklusivtitel der Marke "Only on Stadia". In dem wettbewerbsorientierten Online-Multiplayer-Arenaspiel steuert man "Caster" in einer stilisierten "Vinyl-Welt". Die Spieler kämpfen in Matches mit bis zu acht Spielern um Ruhm, Belohnungen und "Millionen von Anpassungen" für den eigenen Charakter. Das Spiel soll besonders "zugänglich" sein. Outcasters soll im Herbst erscheinen.

"Curve your shots and be the last player standing in this adorably frenetic, fast-paced eight player combat game that tests your speed and creativity. Outcasters is a chaotic multiplayer combat game for you and up to eight players. Battle your way across arenas and curve your shots to creatively defeat your opponents. With customisable Outcasters and all sorts of power-ups it's a chaotically fun multiplayer arena game that gives a hook-shot an all new meaning."

Quelle: Google

