Overcooked! All You Can Eat: Kochspiel-Doppelpack wird im März für PC und die "alten" Konsolen umgesetzt

Das Doppelpack Overcooked! All You Can Eat (ab 34,90 bei kaufen) kommt auf ältere Plattformen: Bislang war das 4K-Remaster von Teil 1 und 2 ein reines Nextgen-Vergnügen. Das bereits für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S erhältliche Koch-Chaos bekommt laut Publisher Team 17 allerdings am 23. März auch Umsetzungen für PS4, Xbox One, Switch und PC (Steam).
Für die Download-Fassungen werden 40 Euro fällig; auf Switch und PS4 sind zusätzlich auch Box-Versionen geplant. Wie viel auf den schwächeren Plattformen von der "bis zu 4K-Auflösung" übrig bleibt, wird nicht im Detail erläutert. Auf allen Plattformen werden allerdings 60 Bilder pro Sekunde serviert.
"Overcooked! All You Can Eat Key Features:
- Every mouthful: Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in up to 4K resolution
- Multiple multiplayer courses: Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality in a post-launch update
- Exclusive new kitchens & cooks: New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Trophies/Achievements: Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock
- Cooking for all: Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before"
von Jan Wöbbeking,