Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy: Keine Zensur im Westen

Message to fans
Despite the differences in Atelier Ryza 2 promotional videos recently shown at TGS, we want to assure fans that the game itself will not be censored in the West. We hope everyone is looking forward to the upcoming adventure!#AtelierRyza2 #AtelierRyza #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/ZpXWttpGxd
— KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) October 7, 2020
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy soll am 3. Dezember zunächst in Japan für PS4, PS5 (inkl. Upgrade-Funktion) und Switch veröffentlicht werden. Die PC-Fassung für Steam soll im Januar folgen. Für den EU-Release heißt es weiterhin nur grob "Winter 2020".
