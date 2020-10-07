Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy: Keine Zensur im Westen





Message to fans



Despite the differences in Atelier Ryza 2 promotional videos recently shown at TGS, we want to assure fans that the game itself will not be censored in the West. We hope everyone is looking forward to the upcoming adventure!#AtelierRyza2 #AtelierRyza #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/ZpXWttpGxd



— KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) October 7, 2020

Das Rollenspiel Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy wird im Westen ungeschnitten erscheinen. Das hat Koei Tecmo auf Twitter in einer "Nachricht an die Fans" klargestellt. Zuvor hatten Promotion-Videos im Rahmen der Tokyo Game Show (TGS) für Irritationen gesorgt und es wurde gemutmaßt, dass das Spiel weltweit zensiert werden könnte.Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy soll am 3. Dezember zunächst in Japan für PS4, PS5 (inkl. Upgrade-Funktion) und Switch veröffentlicht werden. Die PC-Fassung für Steam soll im Januar folgen. Für den EU-Release heißt es weiterhin nur grob "Winter 2020".Letztes aktuelles Video: TGS 2020 Trailer