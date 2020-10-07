 

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy: Keine Zensur im Westen

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
12.2020
12.2020
12.2020
12.2020
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy - Keine Zensur im Westen

Das Rollenspiel Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy wird im Westen ungeschnitten erscheinen. Das hat Koei Tecmo auf Twitter in einer "Nachricht an die Fans" klargestellt. Zuvor hatten Promotion-Videos im Rahmen der Tokyo Game Show (TGS) für Irritationen gesorgt und es wurde gemutmaßt, dass das Spiel weltweit zensiert werden könnte.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy soll am 3. Dezember zunächst in Japan für PS4, PS5 (inkl. Upgrade-Funktion) und Switch veröffentlicht werden. Die PC-Fassung für Steam soll im Januar folgen. Für den EU-Release heißt es weiterhin nur grob "Winter 2020".

Letztes aktuelles Video: TGS 2020 Trailer

Quelle: Koei Tecmo / Twitter
