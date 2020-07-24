State of Decay 3: Entwicklung befindet sich erst in früher Vorproduktion





We're excited about the announcement that SoD3 is in early pre-production, and we're looking forward to having more to share in the future. In the meantime, if you're new to the franchise and want to see what it's all about, SoD2 is on sale across all platforms until July 29th!



— State Of Decay 2 (@StateOfDecay) July 23, 2020

Dass beim Xbox Showcase nur ein kurzer Render-Trailer zu State of Decay gezeigt wurde, kommt nicht von ungefähr: Wie Undead Labs via Twitter verkünden, befindet man sich bei der Entwicklung des Horror-Shooters mit Survival-Elementen erst in einer frühen Vorproduktion. Entsprechend dürfte es noch eine ganze Weile dauern, bis man mehr vom Spiel sieht oder man sich überhaupt näher mit einem Veröffentlichungstermin beschäftigt.Da sich der Release noch ein Weilchen hinziehen wird, wird in dem Beitrag empfohlen, bis dahin einen Blick auf den Vorgänger zu werfen, den man noch bis zum 29. Juli auf sämtlichen Plattformen zum Angebotspreis erhalten soll.Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer