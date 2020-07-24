 

State of Decay 3: Entwicklung befindet sich erst in früher Vorproduktion

State of Decay 3
Entwickler:
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
Nachrichten

State of Decay 3: Entwicklung befindet sich erst in früher Vorproduktion

Dass beim Xbox Showcase nur ein kurzer Render-Trailer zu State of Decay gezeigt wurde, kommt nicht von ungefähr: Wie Undead Labs via Twitter verkünden, befindet man sich bei der Entwicklung des Horror-Shooters mit Survival-Elementen erst in einer frühen Vorproduktion. Entsprechend dürfte es noch eine ganze Weile dauern, bis man mehr vom Spiel sieht oder man sich überhaupt näher mit einem Veröffentlichungstermin beschäftigt.

Da sich der Release noch ein Weilchen hinziehen wird, wird in dem Beitrag empfohlen, bis dahin einen Blick auf den Vorgänger zu werfen, den man noch bis zum 29. Juli auf sämtlichen Plattformen zum Angebotspreis erhalten soll.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigungstrailer

Quelle: Undead Labs

