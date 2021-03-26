Balan Wonderworld: Balan-Wonderworld-Director Yuji Naka verrät, warum er entlassen wurde

Ich muss ein bisschen ausholen: Yuji Naka und Naoto Oshima, in den 90ern beide bei Sega angestellt, wurden durch Sonic the Hedgehog zu Stars der japanischen Entwicklerlandschaft. Im Text zu ihrem 2021er Jump'n'Run Balan Wonderworld (ab 6,50 bei kaufen) schrieb ich: " Yuji Naka mag dem Mega Drive mit Sonic the Hedgehog 1991 einen technischen Meilenstein verpasst haben, das macht ihn aber noch nicht zu einem genialen Spieleregisseur des Jahres 2021; sein letztes Studio Prope war nach der Bauchlandung mit Rodea: The Sky Soldier nicht mehr in Erscheinung getreten. Und Naoto Oshima, einst der Charakterdesigner des Sega-Igels, hat mit seiner Firma Arzest in der letzten Dekade vor allem Nintendo-Hits ins Handheld-Format übertragen und davor mit zwei Blinx-Episoden vergeblich versucht, der ersten Xbox ein Maskottchen auf den Leib zu programmieren. Nun tut sich das einstige Dreamteam hinter Nights into Dreams erneut zusammen und hat ein 3D-Hüpfspiel mit massig Kostümen produziert, das wirkt, als hätte Willy Wonka ein wilde Affäre mit dem Harlekin aus Nights." Nur damit ihr wisst, von wem im Folgenden die Rede ist...
Yuji Naka verließ Square Enix Ende April 2021, also kurz nach der Veröffentlichung von Balan Wonderworld. Das Spiel schnitt bei uns mitttelprächtig ab, im internationalen Pressespiegel war die Kritik teils noch deutlich harscher. Im Juni 2021 teilte Naka via Social Media mit, dass er Square eben schon im April verlassen hatte, dass er aktuell aber nicht über die Hintergründe sprechen könne. Ende April 2022 kann er dies nun offensichtlich. Via Twitter hat sich Naka (auf japanisch) ausgiebig zu den Hintergründen rund um Balan Wonderworld ausgelassen; dank der Übersetzung des Nutzers Cheesemeister3k können wir diese für euch zusammenfassen. Ihr findet die englischen Übersetzungen von Nakas Ausführungen aber auch unten im (deutlich längeren) Original.
Die (Hinter-) Gründe für Nakas Abschied bzw. Querelen rund um den Release von Balan Wonderworld sind:
- Yuji Naka wurde schon ein halbes Jahr vor Release vom Spiel abgezogen
- nach Rechtsstreitigkeiten mit Square Enix darf er Ende April 2022 endlich darüber sprechen
- es gab scheinbar Ärger um die Nutzung eines Fan-Arrangements der Spielemusik, die in einem Trailer verwendet wurde
- zudem warf Oshima von Arzest dem Director Naka vor, die Beziehungen zu dem Co-Entwicklerstudio ruiniert zu haben
- Naka wurde umgehend und ohne Diskussion von dem noch unfertigen Projekt abgezogen
- er durfte nach Release auch nicht auf Social-Media-Posts zum Spiel reagieren
- er vergleicht die Feinpolitur, die noch nötig gewesen wäre, für Balan Wonderworld, mit der Einführung eines Features bei Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- er ist enttäuscht, dass ein Spiel von ihm in einem so unfertigen Zustand auf den Markt kam
- er wirft Square Enix und Arzest vor, Spiele und deren Fans nicht ernsthaft wertzuschätzen
Und hier die Übersetzungen des fleißigen Twitter-Nutzers Cheesemeister3k:
- "I was removed as the director of Balan Wonderworld about half a year before release, so I filed a lawsuit against Square Enix. Now that the proceedings are over and I’m no longer bound by company rules, I’d like to speak out."
- "I think it’s wrong of Square Enix not to value games and game fans. According to court documents, I was removed as the director of Balan Wonderworld for two reasons. It was done by the producer, head of marketing, head of sound, managing director, and human resources."
- "First, when a YouTuber’s arranged piano performance of the game music was released in a promotion instead of the original game track, turning the composer into a ghostwriter, I insisted that the original track be released and this caused trouble."
- "Second, according to court documents, [Naoto] Ohshima told producer [Noriyoshi] Fujimoto that the relationship with [developer] Arzest was ruined due to comments I made wanting to improve the game in the face of Arzest submitting the game without fixing bugs."
- "Also, in an e-mail from Ohshima to Fujimoto, he wrote: ‘I just told the staff about the demo delay. When I told them, ‘This was producer Fujimoto’s decision. Let’s do our best for him,’ the staff applauded and cheered. This was unexpected, and I was moved…"
- "The staff’s been down lately, but their spirits have been revived. Thank you very much. All of us on the staff will work hard.’ So the schedule wasn’t up to me, but the producer, yet the schedule being tight was the producer’s doing. Something was off."
- "We were releasing an original game, but only putting out an arranged track was definitely wrong. I believe that the game music that everyone can hum out are the original tracks."
- "I believe that every effort must be put in to make games the best they can be until the very end so that game fans will enjoy what they buy. It wasn’t right to, without discussion, remove and completely disassociate from the project a director saying so."
- "Retweeting, liking, etc. on social media and such was banned, so I don’t think Square Enix values game fans. There were many comments and wonderful illustrations about Balan Wonderworld, and I’m really sorry that I couldn’t react to them."
- "Myself, I’m truly sorry to the customers who bought Balan Wonderworld in an unfinished state. From this point onward, I will be able to react to posts tagging me or directed only toward me on social media and such."
- "I believe that when making games, asking for fixes in order to make something good should be a given, and if that’s not possible, it should be talked over, but it looks like they can’t. I don’t think they value games."
- "For Sonic the Hedgehog, two weeks before finalizing, the specifications were changed so that if you have even one ring, you won’t die. This now well-known rule was the result of improving the game until the very end, and people world-over have enjoyed it as a result."
- "Improving a game until the very end is what being a game creator is all about, and if that’s not possible, something’s wrong. I asked my lawyer to negotiate my just being able to comment until the end of production, but their refusal led me to file suit."
- "I think that the resulting Balan Wonderworld and the critical reception it received have a lot to do with what happened. I’m really disappointed that a product I worked on from the start turned out this way."
- "I personally regret that Balan Wonderworld was released to the world in an unfinished state. I wanted to consider all kinds of things and release it as a proper action game. I don't think that Square Enix and Arzest value games and their fans."