Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds: Wasteland-3-Entwickler kündigt frostigen Mehrspieler-Shooter für VR an

Kämpfe gegen das andere Team und gegen biomechanische KI-Monster erwarten die Spieler in Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds von inXile Entertainment (The Mage's Tale). Wie der Name bereits andeutet, spielt der Mehrspieler-Shooter mit PvE-Einschlag in einer frostigeren Endzeit-Vision als Wasteland 3 aus gleichem Hause.
Das Arsenal reicht von klassischeren Projektilwaffen bis hin zu exotischeren Science-Fiction-Wummen oder auch Schilden (zur offiziellen Website). Seit 2018 ist inXile Entertainment zwar eine Tochterfirma von Microsoft, dieser Titel wird allerdings vom japanischen VR-Entwickler Thirdverse Inc (Swords of Gargantua) vertrieben. Als Plattformen werden im Trailer Oculus Rift, Index und Vive angegeben (Steam VR).
"Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is a 20-player, team-based multiplayer shooter that pits two sides against each other in high-intensity PvP game modes, with a unique PvE twist.
Set in an abandoned military base in Antarctica, each team will need to gear up and set out to dominate the opposing team while protecting themselves from terrifying biomechanical creatures.
High-End PvP in VR
Players are matched into 10v10 teams and coordinate their tactics through approach, strategy, and gear to dominate the enemy team through beautiful maps and engaging game modes like capture and control.
Unique Sci-fi Setting
Teams will fight for control of a forgotten military base in Antarctica where other players aren’t the only enemy. Gear up and charge forward to deal with the opposing team and protect yourself from the constant, otherworldly biomechanical threat.
Highly Detailed Weapons
Over a dozen rifles and pistols have been recreated in painstaking detail, allowing you to realistically hold each with one or two hands, and load, rack, fire, and clear them, as well as change firing modes. Tools and munitions help round out your arsenal, including grenades, health kits, armor upgrades, turrets, and tracking upgrades.."
