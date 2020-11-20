Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds: Eisiger VR-Shooter der Wasteland-3-Entwickler erscheint Anfang Dezember

Laut Pressemitteilung erscheint der kompetitive eisige Online-Kampf der Wasteland-3-Entwickler am Dienstag, 1. Dezember für PC-Headsets - zum Preis von 24,99 Dollar. Das auf Steam und im Oculus-Store erhältliche Spiel von Entwickler inXile Entertainment und Publisher Thirdverse Inc unterstützt die Plattformen Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und Valve Index.
In verfallenen antarktischen Militärtrainings-Basen trifft man nicht nur auf andere Mitspieler, sondern auch auf KI-Monster (PvEvP), also offenbar ählich wie im "Kriegsgebiet" von Halo 5: Guardians. Das Arsenal reicht von klassischeren Projektilwaffen bis hin zu exotischeren Science-Fiction-Wummen oder auch Schilden (zur offiziellen Website).
"players will have a chance to test their strategy and marksmanship skills against a variety of enemies, maps, and game modes in the vast arctic tundra. (...) Beginning at launch, players will also be able to compete in a multi-week Leaderboard Challenge event, where the top five winners will be rewarded with prizes, including a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from NVIDIA, an Oculus Quest 2, Amazon gift cards, and Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds swag.
More about Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds:
Intense 10 vs 10 Tactical VR Shooter
Strategy is key as you and your team engage in intense 10v10 skirmishes to capture objectives in Conquest, or take down your enemies in Team Deathmatch.
Beautiful but Hostile World
Set in an abandoned military base in Antarctica, jump into a battlefield where the opposing team isn’t the only enemy. Something else is waiting out there in the snow, and you’ll need to defend against a horrifying new threat.
Lock and Load a Massive Arsenal
With dozens of weapons and tools, you can gear up to fight, defend, or support your teammates. Classic rifles and pistols, as well as energy weapons, grenades, and a multitude of support items let you build your ideal loadout."
