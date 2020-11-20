 

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds: Eisiger VR-Shooter der Wasteland-3-Entwickler erscheint Anfang Dezember

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds
Entwickler: inXile Entertainment
Publisher: Thirdverse Inc
Release:
01.12.2020
01.12.2020
01.12.2020
01.12.2020

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • King’s Bounty: Ultimate Edition [PC] - 5,75
  • I Am Not A Monster - Multiplayer Version [PC] - 0,69
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition [PC] - 11,93
  • Leisure Suit Larry Bundle [PC] - 4,99
  • Euro Deep Sky Derelicts [PC] - 4,99
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, One) - 19,99 (Alternate)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) - 42,88 (Amazon)
  • HP X24c Curved Gaming Monitor - 177,77 (NBB)
  • JBL Link 20 Lautsprecher - 69,90 (Cyberport)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds - Eisiger VR-Shooter der Wasteland-3-Entwickler erscheint Anfang Dezember

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds (Shooter) von Thirdverse Inc
Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds (Shooter) von Thirdverse Inc - Bildquelle: Thirdverse Inc
Auch der VR-Shooter Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds erscheint Anfang Dezember. Gibt es etwa Termin-Absprachen unter größeren VR-Entwicklern? Sinn ergäbe das nicht gerade, mit Titeln wie Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Myst, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister oder Altdeus: Beyond Chronos wird es dann es aber definitiv voll im Kalender.

Laut Pressemitteilung erscheint der kompetitive eisige Online-Kampf der Wasteland-3-Entwickler am Dienstag, 1. Dezember für PC-Headsets - zum Preis von 24,99 Dollar. Das auf Steam und im Oculus-Store erhältliche Spiel von Entwickler inXile Entertainment und Publisher Thirdverse Inc unterstützt die Plattformen Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und Valve Index.

In verfallenen antarktischen Militärtrainings-Basen trifft man nicht nur auf andere Mitspieler, sondern auch auf KI-Monster (PvEvP), also offenbar ählich wie im "Kriegsgebiet" von Halo 5: Guardians. Das Arsenal reicht von klassischeren Projektilwaffen bis hin zu exotischeren Science-Fiction-Wummen oder auch Schilden (zur offiziellen Website).

"players will have a chance to test their strategy and marksmanship skills against a variety of enemies, maps, and game modes in the vast arctic tundra. (...) Beginning at launch, players will also be able to compete in a multi-week Leaderboard Challenge event, where the top five winners will be rewarded with prizes, including a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card from NVIDIA, an Oculus Quest 2, Amazon gift cards, and Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds swag.

More about Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds:

Intense 10 vs 10 Tactical VR Shooter
Strategy is key as you and your team engage in intense 10v10 skirmishes to capture objectives in Conquest, or take down your enemies in Team Deathmatch.

Beautiful but Hostile World
Set in an abandoned military base in Antarctica, jump into a battlefield where the opposing team isn’t the only enemy. Something else is waiting out there in the snow, and you’ll need to defend against a horrifying new threat.

Lock and Load a Massive Arsenal
With dozens of weapons and tools, you can gear up to fight, defend, or support your teammates. Classic rifles and pistols, as well as energy weapons, grenades, and a multitude of support items let you build your ideal loadout."

Letztes aktuelles Video: AnkündigungsTrailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
Anzeige: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 42,88 ● NINTENDO Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. 58,47 ● Football Manager 2021 39,99 ● PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto 44,99 ● 4K UHD-Filme bei Amazon bis zu 40% reduziert ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert ● Amazon-Geräte bis zu 50 Prozent günstiger

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am