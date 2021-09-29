Netflix: Erstes Spielestudio übernommen: Night School (Oxenfree)

Netflix hat das Night School Studio (Oxenfree, Afterparty) übernommen. Es ist zugleich das erste Spiele-Studio, das sich dem Streaming-Riesen anschließt. In der Ankündigung schreibt Sean Krankel (Chef der Entwicklerstudios), dass sie auch nach der Übernahme wie gewohnt weiterarbeiten werden. Das Netflix-Team hätte sich sehr darum bemüht, die Studiokultur und die kreative Vision zu schützen, heißt es. Abgesehen von der Fortsetzung der Entwicklung von Oxenfree 2 sollen "auch neue Spielwelten erschaffen" werden.
"Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix's track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively. (...) For now, there's a kaleidoscope of butterflies in our team's collective stomachs. (Apparently that’s what you call a group of butterflies?) Because we truly believe we’ve got a chance to positively impact the way people discover, play, and share story games with each other."
von Marcel Kleffmann,