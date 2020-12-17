Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World: Vorbestellung gestartet; Release im kommenden Jahr

Der japanische Entwickler STUDIOARTDINK sowie das ehemalige Sega-/Westone-Team geben laut Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass sich der Plattformer Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World für PS4 und Switch der Fertigstellung nähert. Passend dazu wurden auch die Vorbestellungen im Partner-Store von Strictly Limited Games eröffnet; als Erscheinungszeitraum wird 2021 genannt.
Bei der Ankündigung im August hieß das Projekt noch lediglich "Asha in Monster World", doch der mittlerweile vorangestellte Titel "Wonder Boy" dürfte Interessierten schon auf den ersten Blick klarmachen, worum es sich handelt. Das Spiel ist eine "voll geremasterte Version" von Wonder Boy 4 aus dem Jahr 1994. Die lebendige, gesprächige Asha und andere Figuren sollen erstmals in der Serie voll vertont werden. Im Team befinden sich einige frühere Entwickler der Serie, darunter Serienschöpfer Ryuichi Nishizawa (der als Teamleiter und Director fungiert), Komponist Shinichi Sakamoto, Character-Designer Maki Azora sowie Creative-Manager Takanori Kurihara.
Heldin Asha wird dazu auserwählt, ihr Dorf zu verlassen, um verschollene Geister und nebenbei auch die komplette Welt zu retten. Glücklicherweise steht ihr ein besonders rarer Pepe - nämlich ihr blauer fliegender Helfer Pepelogoo - zur Seite. Die Geschichte soll sich originalgetreu ans Vorbild halten; zusätzlich gebe es aber viele neu hinzugefügte "Updates und Features".
"- For the first time ever: Character voices
- Remastered graphics with a fresh 2.5D design
- New dynamic and impressive cutscenes and animations
- Remastered game sounds & soundtrack by Shinichi Sakamoto
- Additional easy mode, so everyone alike can enjoy the game"
In manchen Editionen ist auch das originale Monster World 4 enthalten, nämlich auf der Switch-Cartridge sowie als exklusiver Download für die Disc-Version der PS4-Fassung.
"Exclusive, physical editions
The Limited Edition is available for 39.99 Euro, limited to 3,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,700 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide and features:
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World game (PS4/NSW)
- Monster World IV original game (PS4/NSW)
- Manual (Mega Drive Style)
- Reversible Variant Cover
- Individually Numbered
Collector's Edition
The Collector’s Edition is available for 99.99 Euro, limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,200 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide and includes:
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World game (PS4/NSW)
- Monster World IV original game (PS4/NSW)
- Manual (Mega Drive Style)
- CE Box
- 2-sided Poster
- Monster World Map
- 2 OST (Original + Remix)
- Squishy Ball Pepelogoo
- Sticker
- Artbook
- Shikishi
- Acrylic Standee
- Fridge Magnet
- Stamper
Mega Collector's Edition
The Mega Collector’s Edition is available for 179.99 Euro, limited to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 499 copies for PlayStation 4 worldwide. This edition celebrates the origins of the game and features everything from the Collector’s Edition plus:
- Asha and Pepelogoo Figurine (18cm / 7.1")
- Mega Drive- / Genesis-Style Plastic Case with reversible inlay
- Console-Style Packaging
- Certificate of Authenticity
- Asha Pixel Pin
- Retro-style Registration Card
- Vinyl Sticker for your Console
For all music enthusiasts, there is a limited Vinyl Set with two picture disks with the original soundtrack and the remastered soundtrack. It is limited to 499 sets and is available for 49.99 Euro."
Die letzten Remakes und modernen Ausflüge im Stil der Wonder-Boy-Spiele waren Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap von Lizardcube und DotEmu, Wonder Boy Returns von CFK, Wonder Boy Returns Remix von CFK sowie Monster Boy und das Verfluchte Königreich von Game Atelier und FDG Entertainment.
von Jan Wöbbeking,
