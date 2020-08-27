 

Turrican Anthology: Spielesammlungen des Action-Klassikers vorbestellbar

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Turrican Anthology
Entwickler:
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard [PC] - 4,99 
  • Jurassic World Evolution [PC] - 10,99 
  • Embr [PC] - 11,99 
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 6 [PC] - 13,99 
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [PC] - 11,00

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 und 2: Spielesammlungen des Action-Klassikers vorbestellbar

Turrican Anthology (Arcade-Action) von Strictly Limited Games
Turrican Anthology (Arcade-Action) von Strictly Limited Games - Bildquelle: Strictly Limited Games
Factor 5 und Strictly Limited Games haben verraten, was hinter der Turrican-Ankündigung zum 30. Geburtstag des Action-Klassikers steckt: Es handelt sich um die zwei Spielesammlungen Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 und Vol. 2 für PlayStation 4 und Switch, die sich ab sofort im offiziellen Store vorbestellen lassen. Sie enthalten:

"Turrican Anthology Vol. 1
  • Turrican (Amiga)
  • Turrican 2 (Amiga)
  • Super Turrican (SNES)
  • Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)
  • Mega Turrican Score Attack (Mega Drive)



Turrican Anthology Vol. 2

  • Turrican 3 (Amiga)
  • Mega Turrican (Mega Drive)
  • Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (Mega Drive)
  • Super Turrican 2 (SNES)
  • Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)

Turrican Anthology:

For the first time in nearly 3 decades, Turrican returns to modern consoles in this ultimate anthology collection! Developed by legendary independent studio Factor 5 and scored by video game maestro Chris Huelsbeck, this action series redefined gaming and became one of the most acclaimed and celebrated fan-favorites on retro consoles, and now you can play them on your modern console!"

Ein Release-Datum wird noch nicht angegeben. Wer mehr investieren möchte, kann auch zu zwei Sammler-Editionen für 99,99 Euro bzw. 199,99 Euro greifen, die mit allerlei Fan-Utensilien daherkommen:

Bild

Screenshot - Turrican Anthology (PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Turrican Anthology (PS4, Switch)



"Collector’s Edition

- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- Soundtrack
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)

Ultra Collector’s Edition

- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS4
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS 4
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Amiga Outer Box
- 20 cm exclusive Turrican Figure
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- 4 CD Soundtracks
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- Manual
- 4 Amiga Coaster
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Acrylic Diorama
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)
- Authentication Certificate"

Quelle: Strictlylimitedgames.com

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am