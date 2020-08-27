Turrican Anthology: Zwei Spielesammlungen der Action-Klassiker für PS4 und Switch

"Turrican Anthology Vol. 1
- Turrican (Amiga)
- Turrican 2 (Amiga)
- Super Turrican (SNES)
- Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)
- Mega Turrican Score Attack (Mega Drive)
Turrican Anthology Vol. 2
- Turrican 3 (Amiga)
- Mega Turrican (Mega Drive)
- Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (Mega Drive)
- Super Turrican 2 (SNES)
- Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)
For the first time in nearly 3 decades, Turrican returns to modern consoles in this ultimate anthology collection! Developed by legendary independent studio Factor 5 and scored by video game maestro Chris Huelsbeck, this action series redefined gaming and became one of the most acclaimed and celebrated fan-favorites on retro consoles, and now you can play them on your modern console!"
Ein Release-Datum wird noch nicht angegeben. Wer mehr investieren möchte, kann auch zu zwei Sammler-Editionen für 99,99 Euro bzw. 199,99 Euro greifen, die mit allerlei Fan-Utensilien daherkommen:
"Collector’s Edition
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- Soundtrack
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)
Ultra Collector’s Edition
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS4
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS 4
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Amiga Outer Box
- 20 cm exclusive Turrican Figure
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- 4 CD Soundtracks
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- Manual
- 4 Amiga Coaster
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Acrylic Diorama
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)
- Authentication Certificate"