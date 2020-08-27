 

Turrican Anthology: Zwei Spielesammlungen der Action-Klassiker für PS4 und Switch

Turrican Anthology
Nachrichten

Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 und 2: Spielesammlungen der Action-Klassiker vorbestellbar

Turrican Anthology (Arcade-Action) von Strictly Limited Games
Turrican Anthology (Arcade-Action) von Strictly Limited Games - Bildquelle: Strictly Limited Games
Factor 5 und Strictly Limited Games haben verraten, was hinter der Turrican-Ankündigung zum 30. Geburtstag des Action-Klassikers steckt: Es handelt sich um die zwei Spielesammlungen Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 und Vol. 2 für PlayStation 4 und Switch, die sich ab sofort im offiziellen Store vorbestellen lassen. Sie enthalten:

"Turrican Anthology Vol. 1
  • Turrican (Amiga)
  • Turrican 2 (Amiga)
  • Super Turrican (SNES)
  • Super Turrican Director’s Cut (SNES)
  • Mega Turrican Score Attack (Mega Drive)



Turrican Anthology Vol. 2

  • Turrican 3 (Amiga)
  • Mega Turrican (Mega Drive)
  • Mega Turrican Director’s Cut (Mega Drive)
  • Super Turrican 2 (SNES)
  • Super Turrican 1 Score Attack (SNES)

Turrican Anthology:

For the first time in nearly 3 decades, Turrican returns to modern consoles in this ultimate anthology collection! Developed by legendary independent studio Factor 5 and scored by video game maestro Chris Huelsbeck, this action series redefined gaming and became one of the most acclaimed and celebrated fan-favorites on retro consoles, and now you can play them on your modern console!"

Ein Release-Datum wird noch nicht angegeben. Wer mehr investieren möchte, kann auch zu zwei Sammler-Editionen für 99,99 Euro bzw. 199,99 Euro greifen, die mit allerlei Fan-Utensilien daherkommen:

Screenshot - Turrican Anthology (PS4, Switch)

Screenshot - Turrican Anthology (PS4, Switch)



"Collector’s Edition

- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- Soundtrack
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)

Ultra Collector’s Edition

- Turrican Anthology Vol. 1 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS4
- Turrican Anthology Vol. 2 Game for Nintendo Switch or PS 4
- Collector’s box with magnetic latch
- Turrican Amiga Outer Box
- 20 cm exclusive Turrican Figure
- Turrican Documentary (BluRay)
- 4 CD Soundtracks
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
- 4 Acrylic Art Cards
- Manual
- 4 Amiga Coaster
- 2 Large reversible Posters
- Acrylic Diorama
- Enamel Pin
- Signed Postcard (Print)
- Authentication Certificate"

Quelle: Strictlylimitedgames.com

Kommentare

Usul schrieb am
Ich zitiere mich sinngemäß und verkürzt aus dem anderen Thread:
Ein Witz!
Hawke16 schrieb am
Bitte was? Ein Spiel das es nur Physikalisch zu kaufen gibt. Wusste nicht einmal das die Konsolenhersteller das erlauben.
narfnerd schrieb am
Keine PC-Version? Erst wollte ich mich ja aufregen, doch dann fiel mir ein, dass das schon vor dreißig Jahren nichts gebracht hat. Nur muss ich diesmal in meinem Bekanntenkreis nachfragen ob jemand eine PS4 oder Switch hat anstatt eines Amiga 500.
Pat's Cat schrieb am
Und nicht für PC? Enttäuschend. Mein Amiga steht noch im Keller, die Disks habe ich auch noch... aber wäre ja schön gewesen, mal die anderen Teile nachholen zu können.
schrieb am