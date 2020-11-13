Just Dance 2021: Die Tanzfläche ist auf allen Plattformen eröffnet

Inzwischen hat Ubisoft Just Dance 2021 wie angekündigt auch für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S veröffentlicht. Im Microsoft Store wird noch bis zum 4. Dezember ein Launch-Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis des Tanzspiels gewährt (41,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro), im PlayStation Store hingegen nicht.
Urspürngliche Meldung vom 13. November 2020, 09:16 Uhr:
Am 12. November 2020 hat Ubisoft Just Dance 2021 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und Google Stadia veröffentlicht. Die Umsetzungen für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S sollen am 24. November folgen. Das Tanzspiel wird 40 neue Songs sowie weitere 600 Tracks via Just Dance Unlimited, dem Dance-on-Demand-Streaming-Service von Ubisoft, bieten. Darüber hinaus gibt es einen neuen Quickplay-Modus sowie einen verbesserten World Dance Floor. Außerdem werden klassische Spielmodi wie Kids-, Sweat- und Koop-Modus ihre Rückkehr feiern.
Die Songliste von Just Dance 2021 umfasst:
- "Rain On Me" von Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- "Adore You" von Harry Styles
- "Ice Cream" von BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez
- "Say So" von Doja Cat
- "Kick It" von NCT 127
- "Rare" von Selena Gomez
- "The Other Side (from Trolls World Tour)" von SZA & Justin Timberlake
- "Volar" von Lele Pons ft. Susan Diaz and Victor Cardenas
- "YO LE LLEGO" von J Balvin, Bad Bunny
- "You've Got A Friend In Me" von Disney•Pixar's Toy Story
- "Señorita" von Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- "Blinding Lights" von The Weeknd
- "Without Me" von Eminem
- "Dance Monkey" von Tones And I
- "Que Tire Pa Lante" von Daddy Yankee
- "Don't Start Now" von Dua Lipa
- "Temperature" von Sean Paul
- "Feel Special" von TWICE
- "Juice" von Lizzo
- "all the good girls go to hell" von Billie Eilish
- "Yameen Yasar" von DJ Absi
- "UNO" von Little Big
- "Paca Dance" von The Just Dance Band
- "Magenta Riddim" von DJ Snake
- "Lacrimosa" von Apashe
- "Kulikitaka" von Toño Rosario
- "Joone Khodet" von Black Cats
- "Get Get Down" von Paul Johnson
- "Georgia" von Tiggs Da Author
- "Buscando" von GTA & Jenn Morel
- "Alexandrie Alexandra" von Jérôme Francis
- "In The Navy" von The Sunlight Shakers
- "Zenit" von ONUKA
- "Heat Seeker" von DREAMERS
- "Till The World Ends" von The Girly Team
- "The Weekend" von Michael Gray
- "Samba de Janeiro" von Ultraclub 90
- "Runaway (U & I)" von Galantis
- "Bailando" von Paradisio ft. Dj Patrick Samoy
- "Dibby Dibby Sound" von DJ Fresh & Jay Fay ft. Ms Dynamite
- "Boy, You Can Keep It" von Alex Newell
Fans in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz dürfen sich zudem über eine besondere Zusammenarbeit mit Warner Music und der bekannten Dance Crew Flying Steps freuen. Für den Track "Juice" der dreifachen Grammy-Gewinnerin Lizzo liefert die erfolgreiche Breakdance-Company eine eigens produzierte Choreografie, die direkt im Spiel integriert ist:
