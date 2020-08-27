Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Tracks Edition: Motorsport-Edition für Switch veröffentlicht

Enthalten sind alle Inhalte aus dem Originalspiel plus allerlei Neuerungen wie Pitstops, Reifen- bzw. Kraftstoff-Management oder die Rennstrategie. Ebenfalls neu dabei: Die 24 Stunden von Le Mans - inklusive Qualifikation und weiterer Phasen der Veranstaltung. Freispielen lassen sich die Modelle Ford GT40 MK I, Nissan GT-R LM Nismo, Porsche 919 Hybrid, Mercedes AMG GT3 sowie der Bentley Continental GT3-R. Zudem bekommen folgende 13 schon vorhandene Fahrezeuge jeweils eine Motorsport-Version:
"- Mini John Cooper Works (F56)
- Lotus Elise 220 Cup
- BMW Z4 Roadster
- BMW M2 Coupe
- Alfa Roméo 4C
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Mercedes-AMG C63 S
- Alfa Romeo 8C Compitizione
- Alfa Romeo Giulia II QV
- Dodge Viper SRT
- RUF RT12 R
- McLaren 570S GT4
***
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Tracks Edition Content:
- All previously released Protected link Unlimited 2 content including the following DLCs: Packs Arrows, Checker, Hazard and Wings
- The DLCs Protected link Classics and Ace of the Road
- A brand new campaign
- 5 new tracks, including the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit
- 5 new cars built for motorsport and 13 cars prepared for the «Endurance Championship» campaign
- A new time attack mode. Challenge the fastest racers in the world and get your name on the leader board! Every combination track/car will have its very own leader board."