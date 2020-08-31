 

Combat Mission Shock Force 2: Auf Steam und Matrix Games veröffentlicht

Combat Mission Shock Force 2
Entwickler: Battlefront
Publisher: Slitherine Ltd.
Release:
31.08.2020
Combat Mission Shock Force 2 (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd.
Combat Mission Shock Force 2 (Taktik & Strategie) von Slitherine Ltd. - Bildquelle: Slitherine Ltd.
Combat Mission Shock Force 2 und seine Erweiterungen sind mittlerweile auch auf Steam, Matrix Games und bei anderen digitalen Stores erhältlich. Bisher war das Spiel nur auf Battlefront.com erhältlich. Die taktische Militärsimulation bietet eine Einzelspielerkampagne, mehrere vorgefertigte Szenarien und einen Multiplayer-Modus (Hotseat oder PBEM). Zu den DLCs (je 29,99 Euro) gehören die US-Marines, die britischen Streitkräfte und die NATO-Armeen (Deutsch, Niederländisch und Kanadisch). Alle Spieler, die die ursprüngliche Battlefront-Version besitzen, erhalten einen Steam-Key für das Basisspiel und alle DLCs, die sie gekauft haben (Details).

"Combat Mission Shock Force 2 is set in a hypothetical modern-day (2008) Syrian conflict. The game's 3D graphics engine takes advantage of Battlefront's vast experience in 3D wargames, giving an unprecedented level of realism and detail - so much that the game is used in several professional military environments for training and analysis purposes. Players can assign orders to their units, either in real time or with the innovative turn-based WeGo system, as Shock Force 2 focuses on tactical platoon-level action."

Quelle: Slitherine

