 

Night of the Dead: Der Überlebenskampf auf der Zombie-Insel hat begonnen

Night of the Dead
Entwickler:
Publisher: Studio JACKTO
Release:
Q4 2021
Early Access:
28.08.2020
von ,

Night of the Dead: Der Überlebenskampf auf der Zombie-Insel hat begonnen

Night of the Dead (Survival & Crafting) von Studio JACKTO
Night of the Dead (Survival & Crafting) von Studio JACKTO - Bildquelle: Studio JACKTO
Am 28. August 2020 haben Studio JACKTO ihr Zombie-Survival-Spiel Night of the Dead im Early Access für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 3. September ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis des wie eine Mischung aus DayZ und Orcs Must Die! wirkenden Titels gewährt (18,89 Euro statt 20,99 Euro). Der Preis soll bis zur geplanten Fertigstellung Ende 2021 angehoben werden. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 81 Prozent von 617 Reviews positiv).

In Night of the Dead erwacht man auf einer Insel voller Zombies, die jede Nacht von einem Signal getrieben Jagd auf Menschen machen. Tagsüber sind sie weniger aggressiv, so dass man auf die Jagd gehen kann, um lebensnotwendige Nahrung zu erlangen sowie Baumaterialien zu sammeln, um daraus Fallen und Abwehranlagen gegen die nächtlichen Angriffe zu errichten. Ziel ist es, die Insel irgendwann lebendig zu verlassen - entweder allein oder als Gruppe mit anderen Spielern.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer


Quelle: Studio JACKTO / Steam

