 

SiN: Reloaded: Remastestered-Fassung des Shooters aus dem Jahr 1998 in Arbeit

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
SiN: Reloaded
Entwickler: Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks, Ritual Entertainment
Publisher: 3D Realms, Nightdive Studios
Release:
2021
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode [PC] - 11,00
  • The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk [PC] - 4,99
  • Code Vein Deluxe Edition [PC] - 31,00
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered [PC] - 12,99
  • Field of Glory II [PC] - 9,50

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

SiN: Reloaded - Remastestered-Fassung des Shooters aus dem Jahr 1998 in Arbeit

SiN: Reloaded () von 3D Realms, Nightdive Studios
SiN: Reloaded () von 3D Realms, Nightdive Studios - Bildquelle: 3D Realms, Nightdive Studios
Auch vom Shooter SiN: Reloaded befindet sich derzeit ein Remaster in Arbeit, das im Jahr 2021 auf Steam erscheinen soll. Als Entwickler werden Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks und Ritual Entertainment angegeben; als Publisher fungiert neben den Nightdive Studios auch 3D Realms.



Nachdem der CEO von SinTEK Industries die Straßen mit einer DNA-verändernden Droge überschwemmt, um die Welt mit einer Mutanten-Armee zu übernehmen, muss der Held und Spieler das natürlich verhindern. im Original wurden die Übeltäter in der Quake-2-Engine zerlegt, im neu erstellten Remaster in der "KEX-Engine". Der Steam-Store erläutert:

"Nightdive Studios and 3D Realms have joined forces to bring you SiN: Reloaded, a completely remastered experience of the classic 1998 shooter from Ritual Entertainment. SiN was a groundbreaking story driven first-person shooter brimming with memorable characters, horrific enemies and a devastating arsenal that pushed the Quake II Engine to its limits. Now in 2020 SiN has been Reloaded!

When the CEO of SinTEK Industries begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality. When the same twisted bio-chemist plans to overtake the world with her unholy army of genetically-engineered mutants, it’s time to rewrite the golden rule.

You are Colonel John R. Blade, head of the most prominent private protection agency in Freeport. Now Elexis Sinclaire is waging her holy war against the security industry… and you along with it. You’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins.

Key Features

- SiN and Wages of SiN expansion, completely rebuilt from the ground up in the KEX engine!
- Remastered high-definition models and textures by Slipgate Ironworks.
- Support for wide and ultra-wide video resolutions.
- Restored / uncensored original game assets.
- Includes SiN: Gold 2020 update enhancements and bug fixes."

Letztes aktuelles Video: TeaserTrailer

Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Woher kommen denn heute die ganzen Remaster Meldungen? Gab es irgendein Oldietreffen?
Btw:
Nachdem der CEO von SinTEK Industries die Straßen mit einer DNA-verändernden Droge überschwemmt, um die Welt mit einer Mutanten-Armee zu übernehmen, muss der Held und Spieler das natürlich verhindern.
Wenn man manchen Menschen aktuell glaubt, klingt das wie das Vorbild von Bill Gates, der uns mit seiner Impfung auch zu einer Mutanten-Armee machen möchte. :Blauesauge:
schrieb am