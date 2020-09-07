SiN: Reloaded: Remastestered-Fassung des Shooters aus dem Jahr 1998 in Arbeit

Auch vom Shooter SiN: Reloaded befindet sich derzeit ein Remaster in Arbeit, das im Jahr 2021 auf Steam erscheinen soll. Als Entwickler werden Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks und Ritual Entertainment angegeben; als Publisher fungiert neben den Nightdive Studios auch 3D Realms.
Nachdem der CEO von SinTEK Industries die Straßen mit einer DNA-verändernden Droge überschwemmt, um die Welt mit einer Mutanten-Armee zu übernehmen, muss der Held und Spieler das natürlich verhindern. im Original wurden die Übeltäter in der Quake-2-Engine zerlegt, im neu erstellten Remaster in der "KEX-Engine". Der Steam-Store erläutert:
"Nightdive Studios and 3D Realms have joined forces to bring you SiN: Reloaded, a completely remastered experience of the classic 1998 shooter from Ritual Entertainment. SiN was a groundbreaking story driven first-person shooter brimming with memorable characters, horrific enemies and a devastating arsenal that pushed the Quake II Engine to its limits. Now in 2020 SiN has been Reloaded!
When the CEO of SinTEK Industries begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality. When the same twisted bio-chemist plans to overtake the world with her unholy army of genetically-engineered mutants, it’s time to rewrite the golden rule.
You are Colonel John R. Blade, head of the most prominent private protection agency in Freeport. Now Elexis Sinclaire is waging her holy war against the security industry… and you along with it. You’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins.
Key Features
- SiN and Wages of SiN expansion, completely rebuilt from the ground up in the KEX engine!
- Remastered high-definition models and textures by Slipgate Ironworks.
- Support for wide and ultra-wide video resolutions.
- Restored / uncensored original game assets.
- Includes SiN: Gold 2020 update enhancements and bug fixes."
