 

Fantasy of Expedition: Roguelike-Abenteuer verlässt den Early Access

Fantasy of Expedition
Entwickler:
Release:
14.09.2020
Fantasy of Expedition: Roguelike-Abenteuer verlässt den Early Access

Fantasy of Expedition (Action-Adventure) von LW.C / Milk Bottle Studio
Fantasy of Expedition (Action-Adventure) von LW.C / Milk Bottle Studio - Bildquelle: LW.C / Milk Bottle Studio
Am heutigen 14. September 2020 haben LW.C und Milk Bottle Studio die Roguelike-Taktik Fantasy of Expedition für PC veröffentlicht und den Early Access damit offiziell beendet. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 20. September ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (7,37 Euro statt 8,19 Euro).

In Fantasy of Expedition dirigiert man eine vom Himmel entsandte Armee durch zufallsgenerierte Landstriche voller Dämonen. Man rekrutiert Gefolgsleute, legt Formationen und Verhaltensmuster fest und testet sein strategisches Geschick in gruppenabsierten Echtzeit-Kämpfen. Den bisherigen Spielern scheint's jedenfalls zu gefallen, denn die Nutzerreviews sind bis dato "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 83 Prozent von 342 Reviews positiv).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)

Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)


Quelle: LW.C / Milk Bottle Studio / Steam

