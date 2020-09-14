Fantasy of Expedition: Roguelike-Abenteuer verlässt den Early Access

Am heutigen 14. September 2020 haben LW.C und Milk Bottle Studio die Roguelike-Taktik Fantasy of Expedition
für PC veröffentlicht und den Early Access damit offiziell beendet. Auf Steam
wird noch bis zum 20. September ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (7,37 Euro statt 8,19 Euro).
In Fantasy of Expedition dirigiert man eine vom Himmel entsandte Armee durch zufallsgenerierte Landstriche voller Dämonen. Man rekrutiert Gefolgsleute, legt Formationen und Verhaltensmuster fest und testet sein strategisches Geschick in gruppenabsierten Echtzeit-Kämpfen. Den bisherigen Spielern scheint's jedenfalls zu gefallen, denn die Nutzerreviews sind bis dato "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 83 Prozent von 342 Reviews positiv).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - Fantasy of Expedition (PC)
