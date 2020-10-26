 

Oculus Quest 2: Simultane Nutzung mehrerer Oculus-Headsets pro Account führt laut Facebook nicht zur Sperrung

Oculus Quest 2 (Hardware) von Facebook/Oculus
Oculus Quest 2 (Hardware) von Facebook/Oculus - Bildquelle: Facebook/Oculus
Nachdem Screenshots einer Support-Antwort für Aufregung unter Oculus-Nutzern sorgten (und für diverse News-Meldungen, u.a. auf Androidcentral.com), hat Facebook das angebliche Problem mittlerweile dementiert. Wer sich mit seinem Facebook-Account auf mehreren Oculus-Headsets gleichzeitig anmeldet, werde nicht gesperrt, so die Klarstellung auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Auftritt des "Oculus Support".

Seinen Account mit mehreren Headsets zu verbinden, sei nicht gegen die Nutzungsbedingungen, so der Tweet. Andernfalls hätten z.B. jene Spieler ein Problem bekommen, die ihre Rift S am PC hätten laufen lassen und gleichzeitig ihre Quest oder Quest 2 gestartet hätten. Der Oculus-Support ergänzte zudem, dass man an der Möglichkeit einer Multiaccount-Anmeldung arbeite. Dadurch könnten sich Gäste künftig an Zweit-Headsets mit ihrem eigenen Facebook-Account anmelden.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Six Steps to a Successful VR Launch at Work

Quelle: Twitter-Auftritt Oculus Support, Uploadvr.com, Androidcentral.com,

