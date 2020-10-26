Oculus Quest 2: Simultane Nutzung mehrerer Oculus-Headsets pro Account führt laut Facebook nicht zur Sperrung

Seinen Account mit mehreren Headsets zu verbinden, sei nicht gegen die Nutzungsbedingungen, so der Tweet. Andernfalls hätten z.B. jene Spieler ein Problem bekommen, die ihre Rift S am PC hätten laufen lassen und gleichzeitig ihre Quest oder Quest 2 gestartet hätten. Der Oculus-Support ergänzte zudem, dass man an der Möglichkeit einer Multiaccount-Anmeldung arbeite. Dadurch könnten sich Gäste künftig an Zweit-Headsets mit ihrem eigenen Facebook-Account anmelden.





As for the customer’s question about enabling their guest to use their secondary device, we plan to introduce the ability for multiple users to log into the same device using their own Facebook account.



— Oculus Support (@OculusSupport) October 25, 2020





The idea is for people to easily share their headset and eligible apps with friends or family while keeping their information separate. We will have more to share on this soon.



— Oculus Support (@OculusSupport) October 25, 2020