Oculus Quest 2: Facebook pausiert Auslieferung seiner mitunter brüchigen Elite-Kopfriemen

Im Oculus-Quest-Subreddit mehrten sich schon kurz nach dem Launch der Quest 2 Beschwerde-Posts, in denen enttäuschte Nutzer von zerbrochenen Elite-Straps in beiden Ausführungen berichteten. Teilweise seien die Kunststoff-Leisten sogar an mehreren Stellen gleichzeitig zerbröselt, so die Beschreibungen (zur News).
Wie Uploadvr.com berichtet, hat Facebok mittlerweile reagiert. Einige ans Magazin weitergeleitete Kunden-Mails wiesen darauf hin, dass die betreffenden Bestellungen storniert würden und das Geld zurückzuerstatten werden soll - es sei denn, der Kunde bestätige erneut aktiv, dass er den Headstrap trotz bekannter Probleme erhalten möchte. Es sei allerdings nur eine sehr kleine Prozentzahl der Riemen betroffen.
Zudem habe ein Facebook-Sprecher Uploadvr.com schon vor zwei Wochen mitgeteilt, dass das Unternehmen das Problem "aktiv" untersuche. Gestern habe auch der Redakteur selbst eine entsprechende Mail für seine Bestellung der Akku-Variante des Elite-Riemens bekommen, die er im Wortlaut veröffentlicht hat:
"We are reaching out to inform you that we won’t be able to ship your Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case by the estimated ship date. We are investigating some customer quality reports and while we believe this is affecting a very small percentage of Elite Strap accessories, it’s important to us that we’re always providing our customers with the highest-quality experience possible with our products, so we’ve temporarily paused on shipping inventory from our distribution centers while we look into this.
- If you would like to keep your order despite the shipping delay, please let us know by contacting Oculus Support. If you request that we keep your order and fill it later, you still have the right to cancel the order at any time before we ship it to you.
- The law requires that we automatically cancel your order and issue you a refund unless we hear from you or ship your order by 12/08/2020. If you do not want to wait, and would like to cancel your order for a full refund before then, you may do so from your account or by contacting Oculus Support.
- We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any further questions, please contact Oculus Support."
Facebook hat sich noch nicht dazu geäußert, ob diese Mail an alle Kunden verschickt wurde. In Deutschland gibt es all diese Probleme bekanntlich nur bei Importen, da die Firma hierzulande momentan keinerlei VR-Hardware verkauft (abgesehen vom Link-Kabel).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Six Steps to a Successful VR Launch at Work
von Jan Wöbbeking,