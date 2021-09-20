Nvidia GeForce RTX: DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) in Entwicklung

Das erste Spiel, das diese Technologie zur Kantenglättung einsetzen wird, ist The Elder Scrolls Online. Bei der Präsentation von Update 32 ist DLAA erstmalig erwähnt worden. Auch DLSS soll dem Online-Rollenspiel hinzugefügt werden, wobei sich DLAA primär an die Spieler richten soll, bei denen das Spiel bereits mit hoher Bildwiederholrate läuft. Ob DLAA auf allen Grafikkarten oder nur auf RTX-Produkten (wegen der Tensor-Kerne) laufen wird, ist noch unklar.
Just announced on our ESO stream are some exciting additions on the way for our coming fall content update.
The first is DLSS! Another welcome lift to our now 7 year old MMO.
The second is something new from NV (1/3)
Huge thanks to the team at NVIDIA for humoring and then supporting us releasing this when we brought up and tested this hijacking of their DLSS tech into its own thing. It's not something every game would need, but for ESO it just made sense. Great stuff <3
