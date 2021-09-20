 

Nvidia GeForce RTX: DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) in Entwicklung

Nvidia DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) in Entwicklung

Nvidia arbeitet neben DLSS, der KI-gestützten Upscaling-Technologie, auch an DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing). Diese neue Form der Kantenglättung basiert im Prinzip auf der Funktionsweise von DLSS nur ohne Hochskalierung der Auflösung, stattdessen wird mit den temporalen Informationen aus den vorher gerenderten Bildern und der Deep-Learning-KI die Kantenglättung realisiert. Alex Tardif (Lead Graphics Engineer von Zenimax Online) beschreibt die Grafikqualität dieser Anti-Aliasing-Lösung (gegen "Treppeneffekte") als "fantastisch".

Das erste Spiel, das diese Technologie zur Kantenglättung einsetzen wird, ist The Elder Scrolls Online. Bei der Präsentation von Update 32 ist DLAA erstmalig erwähnt worden. Auch DLSS soll dem Online-Rollenspiel hinzugefügt werden, wobei sich DLAA primär an die Spieler richten soll, bei denen das Spiel bereits mit hoher Bildwiederholrate läuft. Ob DLAA auf allen Grafikkarten oder nur auf RTX-Produkten (wegen der Tensor-Kerne) laufen wird, ist noch unklar.



Just announced on our ESO stream are some exciting additions on the way for our coming fall content update.

The first is DLSS! Another welcome lift to our now 7 year old MMO.

The second is something new from NV (1/3)

— Alex Tardif (@longbool) September 17, 2021


Huge thanks to the team at NVIDIA for humoring and then supporting us releasing this when we brought up and tested this hijacking of their DLSS tech into its own thing. It's not something every game would need, but for ESO it just made sense. Great stuff <3

— Alex Tardif (@longbool) September 17, 2021
Quelle: wccftech, Alex Tardif
