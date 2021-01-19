Splinter Cell (Arbeitstitel, VR): Ubisoft sucht Mitarbeiter, die den Multiplayer-Modus entwerfen

Wie das neue VR-Spiel Splinter Cell (Arbeitstitel) im Detail aussehen wird, weiß derzeit vermutlich nur Ubisoft selbst - oder vielleicht selbst noch gar nicht so genau. Eine der aktuellen Stellenausschreibungen verrät, dass offenbar auch ein Multiplayer-Modus geplant ist, und für diesen sucht das Unternehmen einen "Senior Multiplayer Lead Game Designer", der die "Mehrspieler-Inhalte definiert und abliefert".
Wer die entsprechende Erfahrung und VR-Affinität mitbringt, könnte also entscheidend prägen, wie dieser (vielleicht asymmetrische?) Mehrspieler-Part des Schleichspiels aufgebaut sein wird. Bisher ist nur bekannt, dass mehrere Studios (Red Storm, Reflections, Düsseldorf, Mumbai) für den neuen VR-Serienteil und für ein weiteres VR-Projekt im Assassin's-Creed-Universum zusammenarbeiten. Es handle sich um komplett neue Spiele, so Elizabeth Loverso (VP of Product Development bei Red Storm Entertainment) auf dem Event "Facebook Connect" im September.
Laut Mixed.de wird seit Herbst 2019 das verantwortliche neue VR-Team bei Blue Byte in Düsseldorf aufgebaut; dort seien bereits die VR-Arcade-Titel Escape the Lost Pyramid und Beyond Medusa’s Gate entstanden.
"Job Description
We are looking for a Project Owner & Senior Multiplayer Lead Game Designer (f/m/d) to lead the Düsseldorf team to define and deliver the multiplayer content of the game in time and quality. In this role and as part of one global team, you lead the global multiplayer team. Reporting to the Senior producer in Düsseldorf, as the Project Owner for multiplayer, you define and implement the multiplayer vision shared by the Creative Director and the Game Director. With your team, you define the multiplayer systems and game modes for the game and you ensure that the online technology is developed and available to make your choice a reality."
von Jan Wöbbeking,
Splinter Cell VR: Ubisoft sucht Mitarbeiter, die den Multiplayer-Modus entwerfen
