 

The Climb 2: Nachfolger von Cryteks VR-Kletterspiel kommt exklusiv für Quest

The Climb 2
Entwickler:
Publisher: Crytek
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
von ,

The Climb 2: Nachfolger von Cryteks VR-Kletterspiel kommt exklusiv für Quest

The Climb 2 (Sport) von Crytek
The Climb 2 (Sport) von Crytek - Bildquelle: Crytek
Auch die heutigen Software-Gerüchte zu The Climb 2 haben sich bewahrheitet: Crytek hat zum Auftakt des Events "Facebook Connect 2020" den zweiten Teil des idyllischen Kletterspiels angekündigt - und zwar exklusiv für die Quest-Plattform (also für die Headsets Oculus Quest und Oculus Quest 2).

Bild

Screenshot - The Climb 2 (OculusQuest,VirtualReality)

Bild

Screenshot - The Climb 2 (OculusQuest,VirtualReality)



Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier. Dort werden unetr anderem Bestenlisten beworben, auf denen man mit Freunden wetteifern kann.


"FREE SOLO LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Feel the adrenaline rush of climbing without ropes. Ascend new peaks, navigate vast caves and discover hidden shortcuts as you find your path to the top.

IMMERSIVE MAPS
TAKE YOUR GAME TO NEW LEVELS

Explore mountain environments, incredible views and dynamic elements. Keep your focus whether you're surrounded by city skyscrapers or erupting volcanoes.

ENHANCED MULTIPLAYER
RACE TO THE TOP OF THE CHARTS

Take on your friends with new multiplayer features. Compete against opponents, challenge the best times and prove your mastery.

BREATHTAKING VISUALS
SEE SOME OF VR'S BEST VIEWS

Experience breathtaking vistas and boundary-pushing graphics. With enhanced graphics and incredible environments, you'll want to look everywhere but down."

Quelle: Facebook Connect 2020

