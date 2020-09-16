Myst (Remake): Remake für PC und VR angekündigt; zunächst aber für Oculus Quest

Cyan Worlds (Myst, Riven) haben ein Remake von Myst
angekündigt. Es soll zunächst für Oculus Quest
und später als "normale" PC-Fassung (Nicht-VR) via Steam
& GOG.com
sowie für weitere VR-Headsets veröffentlicht werden. Die Oculus-Quest-Version wird aber den Anfang machen (zeitexklusiv) und zu Beginn 29,99 Euro kosten.
Das Myst Remake wird auf der Unreal Engine basieren und neue Grafik, Sounds und Interaktionsmöglichkeiten mit der Umgebung bieten. Viele der Rätsel wurden neu gestaltet und mit optionalen Zufallselementen ergänzt. Auch die Zugänglichkeit wollen die Entwickler im Vergleich zum Original verbessern.
Screenshots: Oculus Quest
Screenshots: PC
"We've been waiting for the stars to align to create a VR version of Myst - and I'm so excited to announce that alignment! Myst has always been about creating a world to lose yourself in, and VR takes the Myst experience to an entirely new level. It's an almost magical experience for me, after so many years, to wander around the Ages of Myst and truly feel transported! We hope it will be for you, too"
, sagt Rand Miller (CEO von Cyan Worlds).
