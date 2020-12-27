Monster Hunter Rise: Fünf weitere Waffentypen, darunter Gewehrlanze, Switch Axe und Charge Blade

14 Waffentypen wird es in Monster Hunter Rise (ab 59,99 bei vorbestellen) für Nintendo Switch geben. Die letzten fünf Waffen stellt Capcom in den folgenden Videos näher vor. Diesmal sind Gewehrlanze, Charge Blade, Hunting Horn, Switch Axe (Axtform oder Schwertform) und Großschwert zu sehen.
Gewehrlanze
"Die Gewehrlanze kombiniert undurchdringbare Verteidigung mit mächtiger Ballistik. Bringt eure Beute durch Beschuss ins Wanken und fügt dabei massiven Schaden mit der charakteristischen Wyvernfeuer-Attacke zu. "Blockklinge" ist ein Seidenbinder-Angriff, der eingehende Angriffe in Waffenschärfe verwandelt, damit ihr euch sofort rächen könnt."
Charge Blade
"The Charge Blade weaves together an empowered sword and stout shield to make up a mighty axe. Charge it up in sword mode, then unleash devastating attacks in axe mode. "Counter Peak Performance" is a silkbind attack that readies your shield for incoming attacks; getting hit fills your phials to maximum, priming you for the ultimate counter attack."
Hunting Horn
"The Hunting Horn smashes through the charts with powerful moves that stun monsters and buff your hunting party! "Earthshaker" is a head-pounding beat silkbind attack that drives an Ironsilk-bound blade into the target like a stake. Sonic vibrations explode inside the target causing big damage!"
Switch Axe (Axtform oder Schwertform)
The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options: Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits. Sword form - quick powered-up strikes. Phial effects activated by the sword now also persist in axe form. "Invincible Gambit" is a silkbind attack that fortifies the hunter, making them immune to flinching or being knocked back by even the fiercest of attacks.
Großschwert
"The Great Sword delivers meaty chops with incredible force. Charge its attacks for even more damage! "Power Sheathe" is a silkbind attack comprised of a quick Wirebug-assisted dash and a sheathing motion that boosts your attack for a short time."
Die Vollversion von Monster Hunter Rise wird am 26. März 2021 exklusiv für Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Die Spieler können die Herausforderungen allein oder gemeinsam mit bis zu drei anderen Jägern im kooperativen Modus lokal oder online spielen. Im Januar 2021 soll eine zeitlich begrenzte Demo des Action-Rollenspiels im eShop veröffentlicht werden.
