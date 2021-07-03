 

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: Fünf Inhaltsupdates geplant und Koop-Modus im Video

von

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Rollenspiel) von Capcom
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Rollenspiel) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Capcom will Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (ab 53,99 bei vorbestellen) bis Oktober 2021 mit fünf (kostenlosen) Inhaltsupdates erweitern. Zusätzlich zum bereits angekündigten ersten Post-Launch-Update, das am 15. Juli den bei den Palamute aus Monster Hunter Rise als reitbares Monstie auch Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin hinzufügt, sind weitere Monsties und Koop-Quests mit speziellen Monstern als Endgame-Inhalte geplant.

Capcom fasst die Features der fünf Updates so zusammen: "Titel-Update 2 erscheint am 5. August und führt die vergoldete Drachenälteste Kulve Taroth als neue Koop-Quest für Monsterjäger ein, die sie gemeinsam bewältigen können. Während Kulve Taroth nicht als reitbares Monstie verfügbar sein wird, werden die Materialien aus ihrer Quest von unschätzbarem Wert sein, um mächtige neue Ausrüstung herzustellen. Mit diesem Update werden auch Zornklingen-Glavenus und Blitzschlag-Astalos als zusätzliche Monsties eingeführt. Titel-Update 3 erscheint Anfang September und bringt Karmaseher-Mizutsune, Eiszapfen-Gammoth und Oroshi Kirin als neue Monsties! Ende September folgt das Titel-Update 4 mit Dunkelfeuer-Rathalos und Magma-Tigrex. Als Teil dieses Updates kehrt Kulve Taroth in einer neuen, herausfordernden Koop-Quest zurück, die Monsterreitern die Chance auf noch größere Belohnungen bietet. Im Oktober kommen Silberner Rathalos und Goldener Rathian als Teil des Titel-Updates 5, das auch die Ankunft eines besonders mysteriösen Monsters einläutet, das Teil einer sehr schwierigen Koop-Quest sein wird, die Materialien zum Herstellen unglaublich mächtiger Ausrüstung bietet."

Quelle: Capcom
Kommentare

Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Bin wirklich sehr gespannt drauf, ich mochte Rise durchaus, nur das Kämpfen war mir zu fummelig. Das hier sieht zugänglicher aus und mit Rundenkampf und Story klingt das perfekt für mich.
schrieb am
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
ab 59,99 bei