Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: Strategie-Rollenspiel auf Switch; erstmalig mit "3D-Grafik"

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny ist für Switch angekündigt worden. Das Strategie-Rollenspiel wird erstmalig auf "3D-Grafik" setzen und soll im Sommer 2021 erscheinen. Außerdem wollen die Entwickler viele Optionen und Einstellungsmöglichkeiten bieten, um auch neue Spieler anzusprechen. Sprachausgabe wird es auf Englisch und Japanisch geben. Die Texte werden auf Englisch oder Französisch zur Verfügung stehen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
"Zed is a boastful zombie who wallows on the lowest rung on the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of different Netherworlds, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds!"
"Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny unites a grim yet touching story with insane tactical combat, while introducing gameplay elements never before seen in previous installments. As a result, new and returning players alike can craft a truly memorable and unique journey through the Netherworlds. Bring the pain in battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of ally units. Customizable settings such as Auto, Retry, and Replay allow both hardcore and casual players to fight their own way. And should things take a terrible turn, use Super Reincarnation to rejoin the fight and keep trying until you succeed. This truly is a Netherworld fit for everyone!"
von Marcel Kleffmann,