Among Us: Entwicklung des Nachfolgers aufgrund des (verspäteten) großen Erfolgs eingestellt

Das Spiel ist im November 2018 veröffentlicht worden, gewann aber erst kürzlich an Beliebtheit. Die Entwickler (Innersloth) sind überwältigt von dem Erfolg und haben die Entwicklung des Nachfolgers erstmal eingestellt, um sich weiter um das aktuelle Spiel kümmern zu können. Die Ideen, die sie eigentlich für den zweiten Teil hatten, sollen in Among Us realisiert werden, dafür müssten sie allerdings noch einmal tief in den Programmcode eintauchen und mehrere Teile davon überarbeiten.
Folgende Baustellen beschreiben die Entwickler:
- "Servers. Forte is still working very hard to figure out our server issues. We don't have an ETA but things should hopefully be getting better and better. This is taking up all development time on his end.
- Colorblind support. It's something we've put off for way too long… We plan on adding other identifiers for players as well as certain color focused tasks (Like wires). This should also open the potential for more colors. In the past we couldn't add more colors because it became too difficult to tell players apart.
- Friends/Account System. This is something we've wanted to do for a long time but just haven't been able to tackle. For the health of the game going forward we're going to sink our teeth in and figure it out! This one will definitely take some time.
- A new stage! It is still very early and we have only just begun designing the layout. The theme has been settled on though! The next stage in Among Us is going to be a Henry Stickmin themed location!"