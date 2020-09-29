 

Let's Sing präsentiert Queen: Karaoke-Konzert startet im Oktober; komplette Trackliste bekannt

Let's Sing präsentiert Queen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Ravenscourt
Release:
02.10.2020
02.10.2020
02.10.2020
Nachrichten

von ,

Let's Sing präsentiert Queen (Musik & Party) von Ravenscourt
Ab dem 2. Oktober kann man mit dem Karaokespiel Let's Sing präsentiert Queen die größten Hits der britischen Kult-Band in den eigenen vier Wänden trällern - und das entweder auf PS4, Xbox One oder Switch. Mittlerweile haben Ravenscourt und Voxler auch die komplette Trackliste veröffentlicht:

  • A Kind of Magic
  • Another One Bites The Dust
  • Bicycle Race
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Breakthru
  • Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  • Don’t Stop Me Now
  • Fat Bottomed Girls
  • Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy
  • Headlong
  • I Want It All
  • I Want To Break Free
  • Innuendo
  • It’s A Hard Life
  • Killer Queen
  • Now I’m Here
  • One Vision
  • Play The Game
  • Princes Of The Universe
  • Radio Gaga
  • Save Me
  • Somebody To Love
  • The Invisible Man
  • The Show Must Go On
  • Tie Your Mother Down
  • Under Pressure
  • We Are The Champions
  • We Will Rock You
  • Who Wants To Live Forever
  • You’re My Best Friend


Features:

  • Grandiose Playlist mit 30 der größten Queen-Hits sowie der originalen Musikvideos
  • Singe solo oder im Team mit bis zu 8 Spielern
  • PS4: Wähle zwischen maximal 4 Smartphone oder 2 USB-Mics + 2 Headsets oder 2 USB-Mics + 2 SingStar-Mics
  • Xbox One oder Switch: Wähle zwischen maximal 4 Smartphones, 2 USB-Mics und einem Headset
  • Sechs spannende Spiel-Modi: Classic, Mixtape 2.0, feat., Jukebox, World Contest und Let’s Party
  • Kein Mikrofon zur Hand? Macht nichts! Mit der Let’s Sing Mikrofon-App verwandelst du im Handumdrehen dein Smartphone in ein Mikrofon
  • Erobere die Online-Rangliste
Quelle: Pressemitteilung

