Let's Sing präsentiert Queen: Karaoke-Konzert startet im Oktober; komplette Trackliste bekannt

- A Kind of Magic
- Another One Bites The Dust
- Bicycle Race
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Breakthru
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Don’t Stop Me Now
- Fat Bottomed Girls
- Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy
- Headlong
- I Want It All
- I Want To Break Free
- Innuendo
- It’s A Hard Life
- Killer Queen
- Now I’m Here
- One Vision
- Play The Game
- Princes Of The Universe
- Radio Gaga
- Save Me
- Somebody To Love
- The Invisible Man
- The Show Must Go On
- Tie Your Mother Down
- Under Pressure
- We Are The Champions
- We Will Rock You
- Who Wants To Live Forever
- You’re My Best Friend
Features:
- Grandiose Playlist mit 30 der größten Queen-Hits sowie der originalen Musikvideos
- Singe solo oder im Team mit bis zu 8 Spielern
- PS4: Wähle zwischen maximal 4 Smartphone oder 2 USB-Mics + 2 Headsets oder 2 USB-Mics + 2 SingStar-Mics
- Xbox One oder Switch: Wähle zwischen maximal 4 Smartphones, 2 USB-Mics und einem Headset
- Sechs spannende Spiel-Modi: Classic, Mixtape 2.0, feat., Jukebox, World Contest und Let’s Party
- Kein Mikrofon zur Hand? Macht nichts! Mit der Let’s Sing Mikrofon-App verwandelst du im Handumdrehen dein Smartphone in ein Mikrofon
- Erobere die Online-Rangliste