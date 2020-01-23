Konami: Mehrere Silent-Hill-Projekte in Entwicklung?

In other news while I'm dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I'll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works. Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the
— AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) 21. Januar 2020
This is just a guess, but I'd say there's a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we'll see. I don't actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don't know much about the inner workings of Konami.
— AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) 21. Januar 2020
Rely on Horror, die selbst von zumindest einem aktuellen Silent-Hill-Projekt erfahren haben wollen, stuft die Quelle als zuverlässig ein, da sie bereits mehrfach Leaks zu Resident Evil publik gemacht habe, die sich anschließend bewahrheitet hätten. Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass am Ende nicht wieder nur ein weiterer Glücksspielautomat auf Silent-Hill-Basis produziert wird (wir berichteten).