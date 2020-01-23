 

Konami: Mehrere Silent-Hill-Projekte in Entwicklung?

Konami: Mehrere Silent-Hill-Projekte in Entwicklung?

Obwohl Konami die offizielle Domain zu Silent Hill (www.silenthill.com) zum Verkauf angeboten habe (wir berichteten), sollen sich laut Rely on Horror aktuell gleich mehrere Spieleprojekte zur Survival-Horror-Reihe in Entwicklung befinden. So meldet AestheticGamer via Twitter, dass sowohl an einem Soft-Reboot als auch an einem episodischen Adventure à la Telltale Games bzw. Until Dawn gearbeitet werde:



Rely on Horror, die selbst von zumindest einem aktuellen Silent-Hill-Projekt erfahren haben wollen, stuft die Quelle als zuverlässig ein, da sie bereits mehrfach Leaks zu Resident Evil publik gemacht habe, die sich anschließend bewahrheitet hätten. Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass am Ende nicht wieder nur ein weiterer Glücksspielautomat auf Silent-Hill-Basis produziert wird (wir berichteten).
Quelle: Rely On Horror / AestheticGamer

