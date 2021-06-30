Konami und Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, The Medium, Blair Witch, observer) haben eine strategische Kooperation vereinbart. Die Partnerschaft umfasst die gemeinsame Entwicklung ausgewählter Inhalte und der ganz allgemeine Austausch von "Know-how". Genauere Details wurden nicht verraten.
Konami Digital Entertainment ist u.a. für Spiele-Reihen wie eFootball PES, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania und Contra sowie für Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG bekannt. Bloober Team realisierte bisher hauptsächlich Horror-Spiele.
Unbestätigte Gerüchte (Quelle: VGC) besagen, dass eines der gemeinsamen Projekte einen Bezug zu Silent Hill haben soll. Mindestens ein anderes Silent-Hill-Projekt soll an einen "prominenten Entwickler in Japan" ausgelagert worden sein.
"It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market", sagt Piotr Babieno (Chef von Bloober Team)
"We have been providing unique entertainment content and ways to enjoy it through the use of information technology. In the digital entertainment industry, significant changes in the business environment are expected in the future. We look forward to combining Bloober Team's and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents", sagte Hideki Hayakawa Representative Director, President Konami Digital Entertainment.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Konami: Strategische Kooperation mit Bloober Team geschlossen
Anzeige: Huawei P40 Lite 199,00 ● 3 für 2: Disney-Filme im Sparkpaket ● Roccat Gaming-Zubehör zu Sparpreisen ● PC-Empfehlungen von 4Players ● WD Elements Desktop externe Festplatte 12 TB, USB 3.0 243,99 ● Asus VP28UQGL 4K-Monitor 28 Zoll 269,90 ● RTX Grafikkarten lieferbar (3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, 3060, 3070, 3080, 3090)