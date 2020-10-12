Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality: Adventure aus der Ego-Perspektive für PC und Konsolen angekündigt

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality ist für PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One für das Frühjahr 2021 angekündigt worden. Es soll auch auf Next-Generation-Konsolen erscheinen. Das Adventure aus der Ego-Perspektive soll auf den Geschehnissen aus Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (VR) aufbauen und sie fortführen. Neue Gegner, Herausforderungen und Rätsel werden versprochen. Auch der zehnte und der dreizehnte Doktor (gesprochen von David Tennant (#10) und Jodie Whittaker (#13)) sind als Begleiter dabei.
"In The Edge of Reality you'll also come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Weeping Angels, experience the metal-clad terror of the Cybermen and more foes yet to be revealed ..."
