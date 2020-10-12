 

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality: Adventure aus der Ego-Perspektive für PC und Konsolen angekündigt

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
Entwickler: Maze Theory, BBC Studios und Just Add Water
Publisher: -
Release:
Q1 2021
Q1 2021
Q1 2021
Q1 2021

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • F1 Race Stars - 3,33
  • Mad Games Tycoon - 4,44
  • Eagle Flight - 4,60
  • Medieval Dynasty - 22,49
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition - 25,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality für PC und Konsolen angekündigt

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality () von
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality () von - Bildquelle: Maze Theory, BBC Studios und Just Add Water
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality ist für PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One für das Frühjahr 2021 angekündigt worden. Es soll auch auf Next-Generation-Konsolen erscheinen. Das Adventure aus der Ego-Perspektive soll auf den Geschehnissen aus Doctor Who: The Edge of Time (VR) aufbauen und sie fortführen. Neue Gegner, Herausforderungen und Rätsel werden versprochen. Auch der zehnte und der dreizehnte Doktor (gesprochen von David Tennant (#10) und Jodie Whittaker (#13)) sind als Begleiter dabei.

"In The Edge of Reality you'll also come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters including the Daleks and Weeping Angels, experience the metal-clad terror of the Cybermen and more foes yet to be revealed ..."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser

Quelle: BBC

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am